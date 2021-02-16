 

Assure Holdings Form S-1 Registration Statement Declared Effective

DENVER, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH) announces that its resale registration statement on Form S-1 (the “Registration Statement”) filed under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 12, 2021. Assure filed the Registration Statement, to register the resale of shares of common stock, including shares issuable upon the exercise of warrants, by the selling shareholders named in the Registration Statement, under the terms of a registration rights agreement entered in connection with its December 2, 2020 private placement. For more information concerning the registration rights agreement and December 2, 2020 private placement, please refer to the Company’s news release dated December 2, 2020. Assure has become a reporting issuer under Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”), and will file reports under the Exchange Act with the SEC, which will be available at www.sec.gov.

Copies of the prospectus that is included in the Registration Statement may be obtained from Assure by request at Assure Holdings Corp., 4600 S. Ulster St, Suite 1225, Denver, Colorado 80237 or by email at Scott.Kozak@assureiom.com or by visiting https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1798270/000110465921022045/000 ...

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of any securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation, or sale of securities would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been approved or disapproved by the SEC or any Canadian securities commission, nor has any such regulatory authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the Registration Statement.

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. While Assure focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

