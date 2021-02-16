Beazley expands team to underwrite service-led Deadly Weapons Protection & Safeguard coverages in US

Lindsey Fyfe joins Beazley from Risk Placement Services in Georgia where she spent more than seven years specializing in casualty risks. Previously she was an associate broker at AmWINS Group for two-and-a-half years. She will be based in Beazley’s Atlanta office.

Farmington, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialist insurer Beazley has appointed two underwriters in the US to write Deadly Weapons Protection (DWP) and Safeguard – service-led insurance solutions designed to help organizations reduce the risk of violent incidents or abuse occurring, and to respond quickly and effectively when required.

Kyle Rolf was previously with Liberty Mutual in San Diego, most recently as a senior territory manager focused on portfolio management and business development having joined the company as a commercial underwriter in 2013. He will be based in Southern California.

DWP and Safeguard are standalone insurance products that offer critical prevention and crisis response services as standard as well as insurance coverage. They address two of the most serious incidents that organizations and individuals can face today.

Either an allegation of abuse, whether founded or unfounded, or an incursion of an armed assailant intent on inflicting harm, can have potentially disastrous and long-term consequences for organizations. Furthermore, a perception of insensitivity or mishandling can easily compound the issue in the eyes of alleged victims, families, the public and, potentially, the courts.

Christina Herald, Executive Risk underwriter and Safeguard US product lead at Beazley, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Lindsey and Kyle who bring fresh skills and experience to our team in handling these complex areas of risk. Beazley DWP and Safeguard have been developed to provide specialist services and cover that respond to some of the most serious threats to organizations and their people.”

Chris Parker, Head of Terrorism and DWP at Beazley, said: “Human behavior is complex and unpredictable and the negative effects can wreak havoc on your organization and your reputation. Effective risk management is essential to reduce the risk of these events happening. Organizations need crisis management & communications in place should an incident occur, as events unfold quickly and demand an urgent and well-coordinated response. Expanding our team enables us to better support our clients and brokers and to meet the increase in demand.”

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, the US, Canada, Latin America, Asia and Australia. Beazley manages six Lloyd’s syndicates and, in 2020, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $3,563.8m. All Lloyd’s syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley’s underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd’s.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

