 

Beyond Air Receives Grant for Up to $2.17 million from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to Advance the Clinical Development of Inhaled Nitric Oxide to Treat Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Pulmonary Disease

Award will help fund the development of high concentration nitric oxide (NO) for Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) pulmonary disease, which disproportionately affects cystic fibrosis (CF) patients

Beyond Air recently initiated a pilot study using LungFit GO for at-home self-administration of up to 250 ppm NO to treat refractory NTM pulmonary disease in adult patients

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR), a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled nitric oxide (NO) for the treatment of patients with respiratory conditions, including serious lung infections and pulmonary hypertension, and gaseous NO (gNO) for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced a funding agreement with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to advance the clinical development of high concentration NO for the treatment of NTM pulmonary disease.

Under the terms of the agreement, Beyond Air will receive up to $2.17 million to help fund the Company’s ongoing LungFit GO NTM pilot study. The study is an at-home, 12-week, single arm, multi-center pilot trial in Australia, which is expected to enroll approximately 20 CF or non-CF bronchiectasis patients with refractory Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) or Mycobacterium abscessus complex (MABSC) lung infections. Beyond Air expects to report interim data around the middle of calendar year 2021, which will be followed by topline data approximately six months later.

“We are grateful to receive funding support from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation toward a shared goal of improving the lives of people living with cystic fibrosis. To date, our NTM program has produced data from four compassionate use patients and nine patients from a previous pilot study – all suffering from refractory MABSC infection with underlying CF. If our ongoing at-home pilot trial is successful, we believe that LungFit GO has the potential to improve the lives of patients suffering with NTM lung infection by bringing high concentration nitric oxide to the home,” said Steve Lisi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Air.

“Understanding the true potential of nitric oxide in this patient population is our responsibility as physicians and researchers given the known benefits of NO. I am excited to be a part of this groundbreaking study with a nitric oxide generator in the home setting,” added Andrew Colin, M.D., Batchelor Family Professor of Cystic Fibrosis and Pediatric Pulmonology Director, Division of Pediatric Pulmonology Miller School of Medicine University of Miami and principal investigator for this award.

