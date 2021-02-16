 

Barrel Energy Appoints Stuart Hensman to Board of Directors

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrel Energy Inc. (the “Company” or “Barrel”) (OTC: BRLL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Stuart Philip Hensman to the Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Hensman possesses both a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Science degree and has held a number of executive leadership roles setting investment strategy and corporate policies worldwide. He has occupied the position of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for Scotia Capital Inc. (USA), as Managing Director (Equities) for Scotia Capital Inc (United Kingdom), Chairman of the Board of Governors at CI Funds, Chairman of Board of Creststreet Asset Management and Chairman of the Board of Creststreet Power and Income Fund.

In addition to chairing the above noted Boards, Mr. Hensman, has also chaired Audit, Compensation and Governance and Nominating Committees on number of other Boards where he served.

Craig Alford, CEO of Barrel Energy states, “We're extremely pleased to welcome Mr. Hensman to the Barrel Energy. Mr. Hensman brings to our board a wealth of knowledge in global business, strategy development and regulatory oversight. We look forward to benefitting from his valuable counsel as we continue to grow Barrel."

Mr. Hensman joins the Company at an exciting time of rapid expansion into a number of verticals within the critical aspects of the materials and tech for Electric Vehicles, battery performance, renewables and integrated devices. Collective technologies that will underpin this decades multi-billion-dollar market expansion toward zero carbon solutions.

About Barrel: Barrel Energy Inc., (OTC Markets: BRLL) is focused on several ventures within the energy and minerals sector and the rapid development of valuable production opportunities throughout North America and abroad.

Contact:
Harp Sangha/Chairman
+17025952247
harp@barrelenergyandtech.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission.




