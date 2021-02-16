 

CHF Solutions, Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 2, 2021

16.02.2021   

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) announces today that its fourth quarter 2020 financial results will be released on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM ET that morning, during which management will discuss the company's financial results and provide a general business overview.

To access the live webcast, please visit the Investors page of the CHF Solutions website at http://ir.chf-solutions.com or access the webcast directly at http://ir.chf-solutions.com/events. Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing (877) 303-9826 (U.S.) or (224) 357-2194 (international) and using conference ID: 5495878. An audio archive of the webcast will be available following the call on the Investor page at http://ir.chf-solutions.com/events.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with wholly-owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012. 

CONTACT: CONTACTS:

INVESTORS:

Claudia Napal Drayton
Chief Financial Officer
CHF Solutions, Inc.
952-345-4205
ir@chf-solutions.com

Matt Bacso, CFA
Gilmartin Group LLC
Matt.bacso@gilmartinir.com

- MEDIA:

Jessica Stewing
Health+Commerce
260-336-6202
jstebing@healthandcommerce.com



