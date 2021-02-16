 

Radius Health to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Live Webcast on Thursday, February 25, 2021

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health (Nasdaq: RDUS) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that day to discuss the results and provide a company update.

A replay of the conference call will be available on February 25 at 11:30 a.m. ET and live audio webcast of the call will be archived on the Company's website for ninety days. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 U.S. or (404) 537-3406 for International, using conference ID number 8266586. The live audio webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investors section of the Company’s website, https://ir.radiuspharm.com/events-and-presentations. The full text of the announcement and financial results will also be available on the Company’s website.

About Radius

Radius is a science-driven fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that is committed to developing and commercializing innovative endocrine therapeutics. Radius’ lead product, TYMLOS (abaloparatide) injection, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. The Radius clinical pipeline includes investigational abaloparatide injection for potential use in the treatment of men with osteoporosis; an investigational abaloparatide transdermal system for potential use in the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; the investigational drug, elacestrant (RAD1901), for potential use in the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer out-licensed to Menarini Group; and the investigational drug RAD011, a synthetic cannabidiol oral solution with potential utilization in multiple endocrine and metabolic orphan diseases, initially targeting Prader-Willi syndrome.

