WeedMD Announces Mary’s Medicinals Topicals Product Release in Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, is pleased to announce the Canadian launch of acclaimed U.S.-based wellness brand Mary’s Medicinals, part of the Mary’s Brands ("Mary’s”) portfolio, and a BellRock Brands Inc. ("BellRock") (CSE: BRCK.U) company. As the exclusive manufacturer and distributor for Mary’s Medicinals’ suite of products in Canada, WeedMD will launch Mary’s Medicinals Transdermal Compound topical as its first release, with expected availability to the Company’s Starseed Medicinal patients starting late February, 2021. WeedMD will expand availability starting with Ontario expected in March 2021, to be followed by additional provinces. The launch will eventually expand to include new product formats, including Mary’s Medicinals transdermal gels and patches, and will become available to both medical and direct-to-consumer markets.

WeedMD is processing Mary’s Medicinals compound in-house at its Aylmer, ON-based extraction hub, using its own indoor and outdoor-input biomass. The Company’s product development and extraction teams are using Mary’s proprietary and patented technology which calls for extracting CBD, THC and CBN – the active cannabinoid ingredients used to produce rich transdermal compounds. The extracts and resins are formulated together with naturally sourced mango butter, locally-sourced beeswax and menthol ingredients to produce Mary’s Medicinals topical products, which have been shown to provide targeted relief and deeper penetration than traditional cannabis topicals.

“We’re excited to be launching Mary’s Medicinals acclaimed therapeutic-based cannabis products in Canada - an important milestone as we expand our line-up with trusted Cannabis 2.0 additions,” said George Scorsis, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, WeedMD. “We set out to produce CBD, THC and CBN-rich extracts in order to formulate new cannabis formats for an underserved patient and consumer segment looking for high-value, premium self-care products. As Mary’s Medicinals’ exclusive partner, we are proud to be introducing and delivering these high-calibre topical products to our local markets and taking a dominant position in this segment with a trusted brand.”