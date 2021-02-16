Essential E-Learning Ecosystems Move to the Head of the Class

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Long before the COVID-19 pandemic, the trend toward digital online learning in both education and business was growing at a steady pace. As the pandemic surged, tens of millions were forced to work from home and college classrooms were shuttered, and the trend turned to a tsunami, leaving many businesses completely unprepared for the new normal. Now both the present and the future of learning and work has moved online, and whole ecosystems must move to e-learning to survive. Demand has surged for customized and scalable online learning products in a single, easy-to-use format. This is the sweet spot for Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) (Profile), an award-winning artificial intelligence (AI) software company that delivers online learning ecosystems for business, higher education and K-12. Amesite's product portfolio is complemented by a robust suite of services that help partners implement new programs and improve existing ones. Most recently, Amesite introduced Manage, a creative new functionality that enables schools and businesses to efficiently build and customize new courses, or onboard existing ones, at their own pace. In September, Amesite completed its initial public offering, joining peers such as 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU), Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN), Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) that strive to improve learning environments with their technology and services.

Amesite platform reports a remarkable 98% retention across enterprise, higher education and K-12 programs.

Amesite's new Manage feature allows organizations to develop, establish and administer as many courses as they wish — all in one place and on the same system.

The company offers essential tools for educating staffers about crucial trends, such as AI, Blockchain, data analytics, cloud computing, autonomous vehicles and smart cities.

Recognizing the Need, Providing the Solution

Business and education have historically been conducted in person and offline, in offices and in classrooms. That dynamic has certainly changed. Among other things, 2020 taught the world that many interactions can be efficiently and effectively accomplished in a virtual format. One of the biggest impediments to more rapid uptake is that workforces are unprepared to learn online. Sure, Zoom and other communication platforms serve a purpose, but these aren't the type of comprehensive platforms that will properly shepherd in the next generation of educating people in a process that is easily accessible, affordable and engaging.