 

Essential E-Learning Ecosystems Move to the Head of the Class

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 14:30  |  64   |   |   

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Long before the COVID-19 pandemic, the trend toward digital online learning in both education and business was growing at a steady pace. As the pandemic surged, tens of millions were forced to work from home and college classrooms were shuttered, and the trend turned to a tsunami, leaving many businesses completely unprepared for the new normal. Now both the present and the future of learning and work has moved online, and whole ecosystems must move to e-learning to survive. Demand has surged for customized and scalable online learning products in a single, easy-to-use format. This is the sweet spot for Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) (Profile), an award-winning artificial intelligence (AI) software company that delivers online learning ecosystems for business, higher education and K-12. Amesite's  product portfolio is complemented by a robust suite of services that help partners implement new programs and improve existing ones. Most recently, Amesite introduced Manage, a creative new functionality that enables schools and businesses to efficiently build and customize new courses, or onboard existing ones, at their own pace. In September, Amesite completed its initial public offering, joining peers such as 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU), Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN), Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) that strive to improve learning environments with their technology and services.

  • Amesite platform reports a remarkable 98% retention across enterprise, higher education and K-12 programs.
  • Amesite's new Manage feature allows organizations to develop, establish and administer as many courses as they wish — all in one place and on the same system.
  • The company offers essential tools for educating staffers about crucial trends, such as AI, Blockchain, data analytics, cloud computing, autonomous vehicles and smart cities.

Click here to view the custom infographic of the Amesite editorial.

Recognizing the Need, Providing the Solution

Business and education have historically been conducted in person and offline, in offices and in classrooms. That dynamic has certainly changed. Among other things, 2020 taught the world that many interactions can be efficiently and effectively accomplished in a virtual format. One of the biggest impediments to more rapid uptake is that workforces are unprepared to learn online. Sure, Zoom and other communication platforms serve a purpose, but these aren't the type of comprehensive platforms that will properly shepherd in the next generation of educating people in a process that is easily accessible, affordable and  engaging.

Seite 1 von 7


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Essential E-Learning Ecosystems Move to the Head of the Class NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Long before the COVID-19 pandemic, the trend toward digital online learning in both education and business was growing at a steady pace. As the pandemic surged, tens of millions were forced to work from home …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BasisAI Helps APAC Tech Firms Adopt Responsible AI as an Open Loop Partner
Mass Spectrometry Market Worth $ 7.30 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.24% CAGR: Verified Market Research.
Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market worth $66 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Zero Trust Security Market worth $51.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Agreement Between Maire Tecnimont Group and Essential Energy USA Corp for a New Renewable Diesel ...
Southeast Asian Investors Stand to Benefit From Limited Time Offer Under St Kitts and Nevis' ...
Family businesses risk missing the mark on ESG - PwC Family business survey
Seegene's saliva test for COVID-19 is just as effective as NPS test
Garry Kasparov at IMPROVATE Israel-UAE-Eastern Europe Cybersecurity spoke about Chess, Artificial ...
Merck's Embracing Carers Global Study Shows Covid-19 Has Taken a Significant Toll on the Well-Being ...
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
CGTN: Spring Festival Gala: A feast for the eyes on the eve of the Chinese New Year
New 3M Polisher ST reduces the number of biopharma manufacturing process steps
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off Fukushima, Japan last night; HGC's international telecom ...
IVC Evidensia expands partnership to drive next phase of accelerating growth
Klarna launches bank account in Germany
Gold Prices Fluctuate on Anticipated Government Initiatives
FinecoBank FY2020 results show that quality one-stop-solution works
Almirall announces a new publication in the British Journal of Dermatology of ILUMETRI▼ ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods