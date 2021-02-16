 

Germany's Largest Statutory Health Insurance Company Approves MyoPro

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced Techniker Krankenkasse (TK), Germany's largest Statutory Health Insurance (SHI) company, now approves reimbursement of MyoPro on a case-by-case basis. TK covers over 10 Million insured lives and joins the ranks of other major German health insurance providers including BARMER, IKK Classic, regional AOK insurances and several BKK insurances which collectively cover 28 million German lives and have now approved funding for MyoPro.

About 90% of the German population is covered by a SHI provider.

In addition, one of the largest private health insurers in Germany, Allianz, has now authorized MyoPro. Private insurance covers approximately 9% of the population.

Myomo Managing Director for Europe, John Frijters, stated, “Many of the users who have received a MyoPro through German insurance have suffered loss of hand and arm function as a result of a stroke, brachial plexus injury or a spinal cord injury. Receiving a MyoPro as a result of these insurance decisions changes their lives.”

In Germany, MyoPro is delivered through a growing network of Orthotic and Prosthetic (O&P) clinics across the country. As of now, 35 such facilities serve and support MyoPro users.

Paul R. Gudonis, Myomo CEO, said, “Our progress in Germany, even though now constrained by COVID lockdowns, show us that there is strong and broad demand for MyoPro. Coupled with our recently announced joint venture in China, we seek to become the global standard of care for those with paralyzed or weakened arms.”

This announcement coincides with the introduction of a new website for Myomo in German language. It can be found at www.myomo.de.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S. and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.

