 

Arena Pharmaceuticals Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 14:30  |  48   |   |   

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today announced changes to the Company’s Board of Directors. Garry Neil, MD, has been appointed Chair of the Board. Additionally, Nawal Ouzren has been appointed as a new Board member.

“These changes in our Board leadership will help position Arena for the growth we anticipate and mark an important inflection point in our progress,” said Amit D. Munshi, President and CEO of Arena. “Garry Neil has served on the Board for the past four years, providing exceptional leadership for our scientific direction. As a physician with extensive industry experience, his insight into successfully translating scientific discoveries into marketable drugs will shape our approach going forward.”

Dr. Neil has served on our Board of Directors since February 2017. He serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of Cerecor, Inc., a publicly held biotechnology company focused on translating genetic discoveries into novel therapies to improve the lives of children and adults with life altering diseases, a position he has held since Cerecor’s February 2020 merger with Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company with the same focus, where Dr. Neil had served as Chief Scientific Officer since September 2013. Prior to joining Aevi Genomic Medicine, Dr. Neil was a Partner at Apple Tree Partners, a life science private equity firm, from September 2012 to September 2013, and held a number of senior positions in the pharmaceutical industry, including most recently as Corporate VP of Science & Technology at Johnson & Johnson from November 2007 to August 2012. Prior to these roles, Dr. Neil served as Group President at Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research and Development, VP of R&D at Merck KGaA/EMD Pharmaceuticals, and VP of Clinical Research at AstraZeneca and Astra Merck. Dr. Neil holds a BS from the University of Saskatchewan and an MD from the University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine. He completed postdoctoral clinical training in internal medicine and gastroenterology at the University of Toronto. Dr. Neil also completed a postdoctoral research fellowship at the Research Institute of Scripps Clinic. He served on the Board of GTx, Inc., a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company focused on cancer and other serious medical conditions, until its merger with Oncternal Therapeutics in March 2019. Dr. Neil is the Founding Chairman of TransCelerate Biopharma, Inc., a non-profit pharmaceuticals industry R&D consortium, and a past member of the TransCelerate Board. He also serves on the Board of the Reagan Udall Foundation and previously served on the Board of Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and on the Science Management Review Board of the NIH. Dr. Neil is also the past Chairman of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA) Science and Regulatory Executive Committee and the PhRMA Foundation Board.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arena Pharmaceuticals Announces Changes to Board of Directors Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today announced changes to the Company’s Board of Directors. Garry Neil, MD, has been appointed Chair of the Board. Additionally, Nawal Ouzren has been appointed as a new Board member. “These changes in our …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Belden Takes Home Emmy Award for Hybrid Electrical & Fiber Camera Cable and Connectors
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Accenture Expands Cloud First Offerings and Engineering Capabilities in the UK with Acquisition of ...
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Mercialys: 2020 Results
Accenture Acquires Edenhouse, Boosting SAP Cloud Capabilities and Leadership in the UK
Liberty Global Reports Full Year 2020 Results
Former Boeing Capital Corporation CFO to Be Appointed to DMS CFO in March
Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Arena Pharmaceuticals Completes Full Enrollment of Etrasimod Phase 3 ELEVATE UC 52 Trial
22.01.21
Arena Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
124
Arena....ein schlafender Riese? USD 24.42 am 14.7.2017