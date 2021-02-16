 

MaxLinear Collaborates with Facebook Connectivity on Evenstar OpenRAN Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 14:35  |  105   |   |   

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits today announced a collaboration with Facebook Connectivity to integrate silicon technologies and radio processing algorithms into Evenstar radio units (RUs) .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005486/en/

MaxLinear Collaborates with Facebook Connectivity on Evenstar OpenRAN Solutions (Graphic: Business Wire)

MaxLinear Collaborates with Facebook Connectivity on Evenstar OpenRAN Solutions (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Evenstar program is a collaborative effort focused on building a general-purpose RAN reference architecture for 4G and 5G networks in the OpenRAN ecosystem. In partnering with Facebook Connectivity, MaxLinear will integrate its MaxLin radio processing algorithms including Digital Pre-Distortion (DPD) and Crest Factor Reduction (CFR) technologies with Evenstar RUs to enhance performance and reduce cost.

MaxLinear’s patented wideband linearization techniques are based on sophisticated machine learning algorithms that significantly improve the efficiency of power amplifiers when compared to other available industry solutions. This increased efficiency dramatically reduces system power consumption by as much as 300W for a 64-transceiver massive MIMO implementation, enabling easier deployment of lower-cost radios.

MaxLinear’s highly integrated RF transceivers deliver on the critical goals for 5G radio networks to simultaneously support wide signal bandwidths while reducing system power consumption. The MaxLinear transceiver portfolio includes the MxL1600 Quad-RF Transceiver and the MxL1550 Octal-RF Transceiver families.

“We are excited to contribute to the OpenRAN ecosystem and make Evenstar radio units more efficient,” said Brendan Walsh, Vice President of MaxLinear’s Wireless Infrastructure Group. “Our core technologies, including silicon transceivers, linearization and AI algorithms, will help enable the acceleration and adoption of OpenRAN solutions like Evenstar.”

“We are thrilled to welcome MaxLinear to the Evenstar program,” said Jaydeep Ranade, director of wireless engineering for Facebook Connectivity. “Our close collaboration with MaxLinear will accelerate innovation and performance improvements in the OpenRAN ecosystem. OpenRAN support is gaining momentum and we look forward to working together to make higher performance, open networks more accessible around the globe."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MaxLinear Collaborates with Facebook Connectivity on Evenstar OpenRAN Solutions MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits today announced a collaboration with Facebook Connectivity to integrate silicon technologies and radio processing …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Belden Takes Home Emmy Award for Hybrid Electrical & Fiber Camera Cable and Connectors
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Accenture Expands Cloud First Offerings and Engineering Capabilities in the UK with Acquisition of ...
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Mercialys: 2020 Results
Accenture Acquires Edenhouse, Boosting SAP Cloud Capabilities and Leadership in the UK
Liberty Global Reports Full Year 2020 Results
Former Boeing Capital Corporation CFO to Be Appointed to DMS CFO in March
Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
20.01.21
MaxLinear Joins the O-RAN ALLIANCE

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.05.20
2
Wireless infrastructure from MaxLinear