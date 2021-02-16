 

SG Blocks To Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 4 30 p.m. ET

16.02.2021, 14:30   

SG Blocks, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to share its results for the fourth quarter and 12 months ended December 31, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

SG Blocks CEO Paul Galvin will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9716

International dial-in number: 1-201-493-6779

Conference ID: 13715992

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143371 and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.sgblocks.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through March 31, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13715992

About SG Blocks:

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteelTM, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.



ZeitTitel
15.02.21
SG Blocks Announces Opening of Chicago Airport Testing - COVID-19 Testing Center
08.02.21
SG Blocks to Provide Testing Services to KLM Royal Dutch Airlines
22.01.21
Clarity Mobile Ventures to Bring COVID-19 and Antigen Testing to Chicago

ZeitTitel
16.01.21
21
SGBX (Mkab 22M) Cash 19M / 100M Corona-Tests