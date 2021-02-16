Hotel Effie Sandestin Selects Agilysys SaaS Solutions to Improve Operations & Enhance Guest Experience

Hotel Effie Sandestin, situated on Florida’s Emerald Coast, features 250 guest rooms and suites, four culinary concepts by acclaimed chef Hugh Acheson, a luxury spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, and the only rooftop pool on Florida’s Emerald Coast. The hotel also features 20,000 square feet of meeting space, including a 13,000-square-foot ballroom. Guests have access to the full complement of Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort amenities including more than seven miles of pristine beaches and bayfront, four championship golf courses, 15 world-class tennis courts, a 123-slip marina, and an additional 65,000 square feet of meeting space.

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that the Hotel Effie Sandestin in Miramar Beach, FL has selected the award-winning innovative InfoGenesis POS solution, as well as its modern cloud-native SaaS Agilysys Pay Connect secure payment processing product to enhance their guest experience.

“When searching for new point-of-sale technology, we chose Agilysys as our partner to increase operational efficiency and enhance guest service for our food and beverage operations,” said Sara Becnel, Vice President of Development and General Manager of Sandestin. “Agilysys was the only vendor that offered a modern, fully featured POS solution that matched our property’s style and requirements. We are confident that InfoGenesis POS will be a great fit for us.”

InfoGenesis POS is an award-winning, comprehensive point-of-sale system that combines easy-to-use terminal and mobile tablet touchscreen applications supporting Windows, Android and iOS devices. Its strong reporting and analysis features, enterprise-grade menu and item configuration capabilities, and multi-language support drive service flexibility and increased operational efficiency. The cloud-based deployment of InfoGenesis will allow the property to be more cost-effective in their operations, avoiding the resources and space needed to maintain the system onsite.

Agilysys Pay Connect is a cloud-native solution that allows third-party gateways and adapters to integrate with Agilysys Pay to perform payment transactions.

“We are delighted to add Hotel Effie Sandestin to our list of exclusive resort hotels,” said Sridhar Laveti, SVP, Product Engineering and Customer Support at Agilysys. “InfoGenesis POS and Agilysys Pay will provide the hotel with flexible, easy-to-use solutions that integrate with the rest of the property’s technology, enhancing guest service and growing revenue-generating opportunities.”

About Hotel Effie

Hotel Effie, situated on Florida’s Emerald Coast, features 250 guest rooms and suites, four culinary concepts by acclaimed chef Hugh Acheson, a luxury spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, and the only rooftop pool on Florida’s Emerald Coast. The hotel also features 20,000 square feet of meeting space, including a 13,000-square-foot ballroom. Guests have access to the full complement of Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort amenities including more than seven miles of pristine beaches and bayfront, four championship golf courses, 15 world-class tennis courts, a 123-slip marina, and an additional 65,000 square feet of meeting space. Additionally, the Village of Baytowne Wharf, a charming pedestrian village with events, shopping, dining and nightlife, is located within walking distance of Hotel Effie. Visit HotelEffie.com to learn more and follow on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.

