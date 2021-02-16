 

Hotel Effie Sandestin Selects Agilysys SaaS Solutions to Improve Operations & Enhance Guest Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 14:33  |  35   |   |   

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that the Hotel Effie Sandestin in Miramar Beach, FL has selected the award-winning innovative InfoGenesis POS solution, as well as its modern cloud-native SaaS Agilysys Pay Connect secure payment processing product to enhance their guest experience.

Hotel Effie Sandestin, situated on Florida’s Emerald Coast, features 250 guest rooms and suites, four culinary concepts by acclaimed chef Hugh Acheson, a luxury spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, and the only rooftop pool on Florida’s Emerald Coast. The hotel also features 20,000 square feet of meeting space, including a 13,000-square-foot ballroom. Guests have access to the full complement of Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort amenities including more than seven miles of pristine beaches and bayfront, four championship golf courses, 15 world-class tennis courts, a 123-slip marina, and an additional 65,000 square feet of meeting space.

“When searching for new point-of-sale technology, we chose Agilysys as our partner to increase operational efficiency and enhance guest service for our food and beverage operations,” said Sara Becnel, Vice President of Development and General Manager of Sandestin. “Agilysys was the only vendor that offered a modern, fully featured POS solution that matched our property’s style and requirements. We are confident that InfoGenesis POS will be a great fit for us.”

InfoGenesis POS is an award-winning, comprehensive point-of-sale system that combines easy-to-use terminal and mobile tablet touchscreen applications supporting Windows, Android and iOS devices. Its strong reporting and analysis features, enterprise-grade menu and item configuration capabilities, and multi-language support drive service flexibility and increased operational efficiency. The cloud-based deployment of InfoGenesis will allow the property to be more cost-effective in their operations, avoiding the resources and space needed to maintain the system onsite.

Agilysys Pay Connect is a cloud-native solution that allows third-party gateways and adapters to integrate with Agilysys Pay to perform payment transactions.

“We are delighted to add Hotel Effie Sandestin to our list of exclusive resort hotels,” said Sridhar Laveti, SVP, Product Engineering and Customer Support at Agilysys. “InfoGenesis POS and Agilysys Pay will provide the hotel with flexible, easy-to-use solutions that integrate with the rest of the property’s technology, enhancing guest service and growing revenue-generating opportunities.”

About Hotel Effie

Hotel Effie, situated on Florida’s Emerald Coast, features 250 guest rooms and suites, four culinary concepts by acclaimed chef Hugh Acheson, a luxury spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, and the only rooftop pool on Florida’s Emerald Coast. The hotel also features 20,000 square feet of meeting space, including a 13,000-square-foot ballroom. Guests have access to the full complement of Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort amenities including more than seven miles of pristine beaches and bayfront, four championship golf courses, 15 world-class tennis courts, a 123-slip marina, and an additional 65,000 square feet of meeting space. Additionally, the Village of Baytowne Wharf, a charming pedestrian village with events, shopping, dining and nightlife, is located within walking distance of Hotel Effie. Visit HotelEffie.com to learn more and follow on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hotel Effie Sandestin Selects Agilysys SaaS Solutions to Improve Operations & Enhance Guest Experience Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that the Hotel Effie Sandestin in Miramar Beach, FL has selected the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Belden Takes Home Emmy Award for Hybrid Electrical & Fiber Camera Cable and Connectors
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Accenture Expands Cloud First Offerings and Engineering Capabilities in the UK with Acquisition of ...
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Mercialys: 2020 Results
Accenture Acquires Edenhouse, Boosting SAP Cloud Capabilities and Leadership in the UK
Liberty Global Reports Full Year 2020 Results
Former Boeing Capital Corporation CFO to Be Appointed to DMS CFO in March
Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Agilysys Announces State-of-the-Art Enhancements To Its Online Reservations Solution – rGuest Book
26.01.21
Agilysys Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Revenue of $36.7M
19.01.21
Araceli Hotel & Resort Selects Suite Of Agilysys Property Management And Point Of Sale Solutions For New Property