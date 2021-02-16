Enlivex Announces Issuance of New U.S. Patent Covering Methods of Treating Gout, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn’s Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and GvHD Using Allocetra Immunotherapy
Nes-Ziona, Israel, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company targeting diseased macrophages in patients with sepsis, COVID-19 and solid tumors, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,927,343 covering AllocetraTM, the company’s immunotherapy product candidate. The new patent is expected to provide added intellectual property protection for methods of treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases comprising gout, inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and graft versus host disease (GvHD).
Oren Hershkovitz, PhD, CEO of Enlivex, stated, “We are pleased with this new patent allowance. While we are focusing our clinical development efforts at this stage on life-threatening diseases with high mortality rates and no effective treatments such as sepsis, COVID-19, and solid tumors, pre-clinical data demonstrate the potential applicability of AllocetraTM in providing immune rebalancing for patients with autoimmune or inflammatory diseases with no effective treatment options today, such as Crohn’s Disease.”
AllocetraTM is being developed as a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Diseases such as solid cancers, sepsis, COVID-19 and many others reprogram macrophages out of their homeostatic state. These non-homeostatic macrophages contribute significantly to the severity of the respective diseases. By restoring macrophage homeostasis, AllocetraTM has the potential to provide a novel immunotherapeutic mechanism of action for life-threatening clinical indications that are defined as “unmet medical needs”, as a stand-alone therapy or in combination with leading therapeutic agents. In preclinical models, positive effects of AllocetraTM were observed in several autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.
ABOUT ENLIVEX
Enlivex is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company developing AllocetraTM, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into their homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions. For more information, visit http://www.enlivex.com.
