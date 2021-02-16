Enlivex Announces Issuance of New U.S. Patent Covering Methods of Treating Gout, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn’s Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and GvHD Using Allocetra Immunotherapy

Nes-Ziona, Israel, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company targeting diseased macrophages in patients with sepsis, COVID-19 and solid tumors, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,927,343 covering AllocetraTM, the company’s immunotherapy product candidate. The new patent is expected to provide added intellectual property protection for methods of treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases comprising gout, inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and graft versus host disease (GvHD).

Oren Hershkovitz, PhD, CEO of Enlivex, stated, “We are pleased with this new patent allowance. While we are focusing our clinical development efforts at this stage on life-threatening diseases with high mortality rates and no effective treatments such as sepsis, COVID-19, and solid tumors, pre-clinical data demonstrate the potential applicability of AllocetraTM in providing immune rebalancing for patients with autoimmune or inflammatory diseases with no effective treatment options today, such as Crohn’s Disease.”