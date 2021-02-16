 

Enlivex Announces Issuance of New U.S. Patent Covering Methods of Treating Gout, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn’s Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and GvHD Using Allocetra Immunotherapy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 14:30  |  30   |   |   

Nes-Ziona, Israel, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company targeting diseased macrophages in patients with sepsis, COVID-19 and solid tumors, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,927,343 covering AllocetraTM, the company’s immunotherapy product candidate.  The new patent is expected to provide added intellectual property protection for methods of treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases comprising gout, inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and graft versus host disease (GvHD).

Oren Hershkovitz, PhD, CEO of Enlivex, stated, “We are pleased with this new patent allowance. While we are focusing our clinical development efforts at this stage on life-threatening diseases with high mortality rates and no effective treatments such as sepsis, COVID-19, and solid tumors, pre-clinical data demonstrate the potential applicability of AllocetraTM in providing immune rebalancing for patients with autoimmune or inflammatory diseases with no effective treatment options today, such as Crohn’s Disease.”

AllocetraTM is being developed as a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Diseases such as solid cancers, sepsis, COVID-19 and many others reprogram macrophages out of their homeostatic state. These non-homeostatic macrophages contribute significantly to the severity of the respective diseases. By restoring macrophage homeostasis, AllocetraTM has the potential to provide a novel immunotherapeutic mechanism of action for life-threatening clinical indications that are defined as “unmet medical needs”, as a stand-alone therapy or in combination with leading therapeutic agents. In preclinical models, positive effects of AllocetraTM were observed in several autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

ABOUT ENLIVEX

Enlivex is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company developing AllocetraTM, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into their homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions. For more information, visit http://www.enlivex.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enlivex Announces Issuance of New U.S. Patent Covering Methods of Treating Gout, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn’s Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and GvHD Using Allocetra Immunotherapy Nes-Ziona, Israel, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company targeting diseased macrophages in patients with sepsis, COVID-19 and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Verizon enters into agreement to acquire autonomous mobile robot software company, incubed IT
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Chemcel Federal Credit Union Selects Cardtronics for ATM Managed Services
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
Enlivex Announces Closing of Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Approximately $46.0 Million Ordinary Shares
10.02.21
Enlivex Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering to Approximately $46.0 Million of Ordinary Shares
09.02.21
Enlivex Announces $10 Million Bought Deal Offering of Ordinary Shares
03.02.21
Enlivex Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Phase II Clinical Trial Evaluating Allocetra in Severe and Critical COVID-19 Patients and Provides a Program Update