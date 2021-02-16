 

Resonant Appoints New Technical Thought Leaders to Advisory Board and Creates Technical Committee

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 14:31  |  47   |   |   

Technical Committee Formed to Advance Adoption and Development of XBAR Technologies in 5G, Wi-Fi and Other Growth Markets

Company Appoints Larry Larson, PhD, Jianming Jin, PhD, and Gabriel Rebeiz, PhD, to Newly Formed Committee

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions developed on a robust intellectual property platform and designed to connect People and Things, today announced the formation of a Technical Committee to its Advisory Board to advance XBAR adoption and development efforts, concurrent with the appointment of notable leading technical thought leaders to the committee.

In addition to the new Technical Committee, Resonant maintains an industry-leading Advisory Board with members with over 250 years of significant industry experience from renowned companies such as Apple, Broadcom, JP Morgan, Microsoft, Skyworks, STI, Qorvo, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments and Yahoo!.

The Company will broaden its advisory leadership team by forming a Technical Advisory Committee that will focus on expanding the Company’s intellectual property portfolio and capitalizing on the unique market position of the company’s XBAR technology. The appointees include Larry Larson, PhD, the Dean of Engineering at Brown University, Jianming Jin, PhD, the Y.T. Lo Endowed Chair Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Gabriel Rebeiz, PhD, the Wireless Communications Industry Chair Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of California San Diego, and member of the National Academy of Engineering (NAE) for his work on RF MEMS and Phased-Arrays.

For compete biographies of our advisory board and technical committee, please refer to the Company’s website at https://ir.resonant.com/advisory-board.

“I am pleased to announce the expansion of our already robust advisory team to include several notable leaders in their respective fields, bringing an unparalleled level of technical leadership that will be critical as we continue to expand our intellectual property portfolio to support near-term XBAR commercialization efforts,” said George B Holmes, Chairman and CEO of Resonant. “It is truly unprecedented for a company of our size to have an advisory board and technical committee of this caliber – I look forward to working with each of them to drive sustainable, long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

