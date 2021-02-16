 

Staffing 360 Solutions Improves Balance Sheet, Reduces Debt by 55%, Anticipates Reporting Increased Fourth Quarter Revenue

16.02.2021, 14:36  |  49   |   |   

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a staffing company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today discussed its improved balance sheet and previewed fourth quarter revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Improved Balance Sheet
As previously announced on February 12, 2021, the Company raised approx. $19.7 million (approx. $18 million net) in a public offering of 21,855,280 shares of its common stock at a price of $0.90 per share.

Staffing 360 Solutions used 75% of the net proceeds (approx. $13.5 million) to pay down a portion of its outstanding note due September 30, 2022, and 25% of the net proceeds (approx. $4.5 million) to redeem a portion of its Series E Preferred Stock.
  
55% Debt Reduction
Since June 2020, the Company has reduced $55 million of debt to $26.8 million, a reduction of $28.3 million, or 55%.

The Company has paid down $16.6 million of the note (leaving a balance of $19.1 million) and redeemed $8.6 million in stated value of Series E Preferred Stock (leaving a balance of $6.1 million). It carries a remaining balance of $1.4 million of stated value of the Series E-1 Preferred.

Brendan Flood, CEO and President, said, “Completing this raise of $19.7 million gross proceeds is the latest step forward toward improving our balance sheet, setting the stage for further growth and progress in 2021, and enhancing our ability to achieve our long-term goals. Since June, we’ve not only significantly reduced debt, but eliminated approx. $5 million per year in interest and dividends.

“We are now in a much better position to refinance our total debt prior to maturity next year. A more attractive refinancing in 2021 should allow us improved flexibility to both build organic growth and seek future M&A-driven expansion. We’ve taken $6.2 million of annualized overhead out of the business in 2020 which allowed us to manage through the worst of the pandemic and emerge into what we see as a recovery phase.”

Flood continued, “Staffing 360 Solutions is in a significantly healthier position now than before the pandemic. Our Company exited 2020 with 10% higher number of temp workers than the previous December. The Company expects unaudited Q4 Revenue to be $53.8 million, an increase of 11 percent, over Q3. Gross profits are up and demand is growing.

