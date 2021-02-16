 

Fixing of interest rate trigger

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                                                          16th February 2021
                                                                                                                                                 Announcement no. 17/2021




Fixing of interest rate trigger

Jyske Realkredit has finished the bond sales connected to the refinancing of adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) loans with annual refinancing on 1 April 2021.

The level of interest rate, which would trigger a maturity extension at next year’s refinancing, is now fixed.

ISIN DK0009404105                Interest rate trigger is fixed at 4.56% 

ISIN DK0009398117                Interest rate trigger is fixed at 4.64%

Questions may be addressed to Anders Lund Hansen, Head of Mortgage ALM, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 20 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit’s web site at jyskerealkredit.com.

Yours sincerely
Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails




