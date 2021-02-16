ION Announces $10.5 Million Registered Direct Offering

Chris Usher, ION’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “The proceeds will provide additional liquidity and flexibility to manage the business through the tail end of the pandemic. We still plan to execute the upcoming bond restructuring transactions and associated rights offering, pending shareholder approval, in early April.”

HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) (ION or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 2,990,001 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $3.50 per share in a registered direct offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 18, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333- 234606) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ION

Leveraging innovative technologies, ION delivers powerful data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, ports and defense industries, enabling clients to optimize operations and deliver superior returns. Learn more at iongeo.com.