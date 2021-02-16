Orezone Provides Bomboré Project Development Update Including Award of Mining Contract

The Company has selected Sila Equipement ET BTP SA (“Sila”), an established Burkinabé company, as its open pit mining contractor for Bomboré. An important schedule milestone is the mining of the Off-Channel Reservoir (“OCR”) which will serve as the main water storage facility during operations. The mobilization of Sila will ensure that the OCR and its related infrastructure will be ready well in advance of the onset of the 2022 rainy season.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX.V: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (the “Company”) or “Orezone”) is pleased to provide an early project update of key developments on its Bomboré Gold Project in Burkina Faso since its recent project financing announcements (see Orezone press releases of January 21 and 28, 2021).

Mr. Patrick Downey, President and CEO, stated, “With the project financing now in place, we are rapidly advancing the engineering, procurement, and construction of the project. The early award of the mining contract will allow our project to remain on schedule. I am pleased that Sila, a local contractor, has been awarded this work which speaks to the depth and continued growth of the mining service industry in Burkina Faso. The Company’s selection of Sila was made after a competitive tender and due diligence process including a review of safety and operational performance in free-dig oxide operations such as Bomboré. Sila has demonstrated an excellent track record in other similar Burkina Faso mining operations. The proposed mining fleet is brand new equipment and will be operated by Sila’s highly experienced senior operations and maintenance team.

With this major contract now in place, I look forward to regularly updating investors on our achievements at Bomboré as construction and development advances.”

Photos showing the mobilization of Sila heavy equipment to the Bomboré site are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1417d7ff-3dad-459a ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e09f7b1-916b-4eca ...

Sila’s initial contract scope covers the mining of the OCR pit and includes the upfront establishment of mine site services (maintenance workshops, wash bays, warehouse, ablutions and accommodations, offices, and communications), the clearing and grubbing of the OCR footprint including topsoil relocation as well as pit dewatering and haul road maintenance. The Company is working in partnership with Sila to finalize certain key terms under the long-term mining contract.