 

XpresSpa Group and United Airlines Announce the Opening of a Second XpresCheck COVID-19 Testing Facility at Newark Liberty International Airport

Located Pre-Security, Terminal C, Exclusively Used by United Airlines

Expansion Follows August 2020 Opening of XpresCheck location in Terminal B

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced in collaboration with United Airlines, the opening of its second XpresCheck testing facility at Newark Liberty International Airport.

XpresCheck’s pop-up testing facility is located in the United Airlines’ Terminal C baggage claim area, pre-security. It will host four separate testing rooms with an anticipated capacity to administer over 300 tests per day. COVID-19 testing options will include the Rapid Molecular COVID-19 Test and the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test.

Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO, said, "We are thrilled to be opening our second testing facility in Newark, bringing our total testing capacity at the airport to 800 tests per day. Additionally, we are pleased to be strengthening our existing relationship with United Airlines as we continue to expand COVID-19 testing services and the XpresCheck brand. We applaud United and their continued leadership in providing easy and accessible COVID-19 testing for their customers and employees.”

“Offering convenient and reliable testing solutions that help open borders, provide peace of mind and enable the safest possible journey is at the core of our commitment to customers and the communities worldwide we proudly serve,” said Mike Erbeck, Vice President of Newark Airport for United. “With the addition of this new XpresCheck location, United customers traveling through our Newark hub now have even greater access to testing options helping travelers meet the entry requirements at their final destination.”

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 45 locations in 23 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company provides COVID-19 screening and testing under the XpresCheck brand at eight locations in six airports: Denver International Airport, JFK International Airport, Boston Logan International Airport (2), Newark Liberty International Airport (2), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and Salt Lake City International Airport. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com.

