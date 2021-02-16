 

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Announces Rebranding to ME2C Environmental

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021   

Rebranding Reflects Broadening Focus on Emissions Control Technologies Across the Energy Sector

CORSICANA, TX, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C Environmental" or the “Company”), a leading environmental technologies firm, today announced the launch of ME2C Environmental, a new brand identity. This new trade name and rebranding will more effectively reflect the Company’s ongoing dedication to combatting climate change with a suite of proprietary emissions control technologies. The Company’s diversification is built upon its extensive know-how and history of successful development and commercialization of field-proven emissions control technologies.

The Company will continue to trade under the “MEEC” ticker symbol on the OTCQB Venture Market and will maintain its existing CUSIP number. No action will be required by existing stockholders in connection with this rebranding.

The Company’s website address will be accessible at both www.me2cenvironmental.com and www.midwestemissions.com during a transition period.

“We feel this new name best reflects our broadening development and commercialization of an ever-growing suite of proprietary emissions technologies,” said Richard MacPherson, Chief Executive Officer of ME2C Environmental. “In addition to our successful industry-leading mercury emission technologies, we recently announced the development of new methane gas emission technologies for the oil and gas industry. We will unveil more additions to our efforts to combat climate change, including new cleantech partnerships, in the near future.”

“This new name will better reflect our broadening suite of environmental control technologies, as we develop new innovative methods for combating climate change. We are thrilled to see what the future holds for our Company, as we continue to create sustainable, long-term value for our stakeholders,” concluded MacPherson.

About ME2C Environmental

ME2C Environmental (OTCQB: MEEC), is a leading environmental technologies company developing and delivering patented and proprietary solutions to the global power industry. ME2C’s leading-edge services have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing power plant output and preserving the marketability of byproducts for beneficial use. ME2C Environmental is a trade name of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. For more information, please visit www.me2cenvironmental.com.

Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
12.02.21
ME2C to Present at The Microcap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Conference
11.02.21
ME2C Converts $900K of Convertible Debt to Common Stock
10.02.21
ME2C to Present at The Energy Venture Investment Summit
08.02.21
ME2C Announces Breakthrough Methane Gas Emissions Control Technology in Development
20.01.21
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. to Host Shareholder Update Call on January 27, 2021
19.01.21
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Reaches License Agreement with Large North American Utility