 

AgEagle Aerial Systems and Valqari Piloting On-Demand Drone Delivery of Food and Beverages to Golfers

Live Demonstration Conducted at Sun City Country Club in Sun City, Arizona

WICHITA, Kan. and CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry leading drone systems and solutions provider, and Valqari, LLC, creator of the patented Smart Drone Delivery Station, today jointly announced that the companies have teamed to produce a turnkey, fully automated, on-demand drone delivery system for order and delivery of food and beverages to golfers while they are in active play on a golf course.

Earlier this week, AgEagle and Valqari demonstrated its innovative new drone delivery system to officials at the Sun City Country Club, the proud home of the 2015, 2016 and 2017 Arizona Women’s Open and the 2015, 2017 and 2019 Arizona Special Olympics State Golf Championship. The primary objective of the demo was to test and affirm the functionality of the system hardware and mechanical components of the drone delivery system in a real-world use case. A food and beverage order was placed via a Valqari Drone Delivery Station positioned just outside the clubhouse restaurant. The delivery drone was called to pick-up the order and fly it to another Drone Delivery Station located on the course. Once the drone released the package and departed, the Drone Delivery Station was activated, relocating the package from the top of the station to a lower compartment for the gofer to securely retrieve the order. To view a brief video on the demo, please go to https://ageagle.com/insights/#insights-vids.

Michael Drozd, CEO of AgEagle, stated, “Successfully demonstrating our drone delivery system at Sun City Country Club was the first crucial step in advancing our efforts to produce turnkey drone solutions capable of addressing real-world commercial applications on and off the golf course. This pilot project has also given AgEagle and Valqari the opportunity to leverage and combine our respective strengths, experience and technologies, serving to introduce a dynamic new dimension to our exciting business partnership.”

Ryan Walsh, Valqari Founder and CEO, added, “Sun City Country Club provided us with the ideal venue for conducting this initial pilot test. We greatly appreciate their enthusiasm for the prospect of enhancing the overall golfing experience for their patrons through drone-enabled on-demand delivery of food and refreshments to our secure Drone Delivery Stations. This demonstration of AgEagle and Valqari technologies shows just one of the many ways our joint system can be used to optimize fast and secure deliveries for industries ranging from hospitality to commercial deliveries and beyond.”

