Artelo Biosciences Announces Appointment of Andrew Yates, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics that modulate endogenous signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, today announced the appointment of Andrew Yates, Ph.D, as Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Yates is an experienced senior pharmaceutical executive, having served most recently at AstraZeneca, in significant roles across a number of functional areas including development and commercial strategy, medical affairs, and business development. Notably, Dr. Yates has been extensively involved in the life-cycle management of key multi-billion-dollar products including CRESTOR, FORXIGA, and KEYTRUDA. In this new role at Artelo, Dr. Yates will be responsible for advancing the Company’s research and development, oversee engagement with the Scientific Advisory Board, and serve as a key member of Artelo’s executive management team.



“We are extremely pleased to announce the appointment of Andy as our Chief Scientific Officer,” stated, Gregory Gorgas, Artelo’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “As a valuable member of our Scientific Advisory Board, he has made significant contributions to the growth of Artelo’s business including the clinical advancement of ART27.13 as a development candidate for cancer-related anorexia. Andy’s expertise in biopharmaceutical drug development combined with his entrepreneurial background is expected to be of significant value in supporting the clinical development of Artelo’s next-generation therapies in multiple areas, including anorexia, cancer, PTSD, pain, and inflammation.”

Andrew Yates added, “It is an honour and privilege to join the Artelo team which has created and licensed a diverse portfolio of novel therapeutic candidates targeting the endocannabinoid system, one of the most promising fields in the industry. I look forward to progressing the clinical development of ART27.13 with the CAReS trial as well as leading research and expansion efforts with our other programs.”

Dr. Yates is a registered pharmacist in the UK who served more than a decade as a senior executive at AstraZeneca where he was responsible for strategic development of the cardiovascular and diabetes internal portfolio, including the acquisition of Bristol Myers Squib’s diabetes pipeline, and architecting the overall approach and expansion to novel technologies in areas such as gene therapy. He has an established and successful track record of partnership and collaborative agreements with academia, biotechnology and peer pharma companies. Dr. Yates received his Ph.D in cannabinoid medicinal chemistry from the University of Nottingham, UK.