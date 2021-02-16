 

Indus Holdings, Inc. to Report 4th Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial and Operational Results

Cannabis industry leader to host conference call on March 2, 2021

SALINAS, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indus Holdings, Inc. (CSE: INDS; OTCQX: INDXF), a leading, vertically-integrated California cannabis company, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year (ended December 31, 2020) as well as provide insight into 2021 after the market closes on March 1. Following the release, Indus Holdings, Inc. will host an earnings call with management on Tuesday, March 2, at 8:30 am EST, in which they will address these recent financial and operational results.

Participants: George Allen, Chairman of the Board
  Mark Ainsworth, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
  Brian Shure, Chief Financial Officer
   

Interested parties will be able to view the earnings call via phone or webcast. Please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the call to register.

U.S. and Canadian Toll Free: 1-877-407-0789
International: 1-201-689-8562
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143565

About Indus Holdings, Inc
Indus Holdings, Inc. (CSE: INDS; OTCQX: INDXF) is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales & marketing, and distribution. Founded in 2014 and based in Salinas, California, Indus offers services supporting every step of the supply chain and an extensive portfolio of award-winning brands, including Cypress Cannabis, House Weed, The Original Pot Co., MOON, Humble Flower, and Kaizen Medicinals. Indus Distribution, a division of Indus Holdings, Inc., is a leading distributor of cannabis products, servicing an extensive portfolio of brands and licensed retailers.

Investor Relations Contact Media Contact
Bill Mitoulas Renata Follmann
416.479.9547 pr@indusholdingco.com 
bill@indusholdingco.com   

Forward-Looking Information and Statements and non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Indus’ beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Indus’ control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved.” The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives (including completion of renovations and increasing production capacity), and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects Indus’ current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Indus and on assumptions Indus believes are reasonable.

