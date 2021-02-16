 

Nemaura Medical Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 and Provides Corporate Update

Loughborough, England, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) (“Nemaura” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announces financial results for its fiscal third quarter ending December 31, 2020 and provides a corporate update.

Recent and Third Quarter Highlights include:

  • The Company continues to build the management team and strengthen resources for commercial revenue generation. 
     
  • Launched http://www.beatdiabetes.life in the U.S. which offers a program designed to help prevent, manage, or reverse Type 2 diabetes that combines a world class-diabetes management program originally developed at the Joslin Institute with the company’s proBEAT glucose monitoring sensor to help educate, inform, and guide users towards better management of their blood glucose levels. The program is initially being marketed to corporate payers and healthcare insurers in the U.S. 
     
  • Raised $20 million in non-dilutive funding and, with a quarterly burn rate of approximately $1.5m, maintains substantial runway and leverage to accelerate its commercial growth. 
     
  • Continues to receive very positive feedback from early sugarBEAT users in the UK.
     
  • Made further progress on its commercial manufacture scale-up processes to support product sales in key global territories.
     
  • Made substantial progress towards its repurposed application for continuous temperature monitoring, with the device now ready for testing and submission for regulatory approvals.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net loss for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $1,446,697, as compared to a net loss of $445,007 during the same period in the prior year. The increased net loss was driven by the interest expense for the accretion of debt discount on the Secured Loan Note that the Company entered into on April 15, 2020 as well as the absence of a $614,362 income tax benefit recognized in the previous year. 

Research and development expenses were $486,957 and $516,672 for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. This continues to be largely composed of expenditure on wages and sub-contractor activities incurred in finalizing the product design for the sugarBEAT device in order to enable scaling of production capacity. The decrease in expenses in the quarter is driven by the reduction in research and development spend as the sugarBEAT product nears commercial launch. Moving forward, the Company anticipates that these cost reductions will continue but will re-balance across general and administrative expenses as the Company moves into commercial launch.

