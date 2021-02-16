Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Psychedelics have made some spectacular breakthroughs to gain legitimacy as mental healthcare products and to become an emerging health and wellness market of its own. As these products enter the regulated consumer market, however, it's important that they are reliably and accurately dosed to ensure user health and safety. Accurate dosing is difficult to achieve with botanicals, which is why forward-thinking psychedelics companies are developing new extracted products designed for the most accurate dosing possible. These innovative products include oral tablets, capsules, nasal gels, and more. Forward thinking companies like Pure Extracts (CSE: PULL) (OTCPK: PRXTF), Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS), Cybin Inc (NEO: CYBN) (OTCPK: CLXPF), AIkido Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: AIKI), and Numinus Wellness (TSXV: NUMI) (OTCPK: LKYSF) are advancing psychedelic medicine with research and development into the best ways to administer these revolutionary treatments.

Pure Extracts (CSE:PULL) (OTC:PRXTF) is a Canadian company specializing in functional mushrooms and psychedelics with extensive extraction and production experience. The Company utilizes cutting-edge, sub and super-critical CO ² and ethanol extraction technology to produce high-quality, high purity formulations on a commercial scale. As psychedelic health and wellness continues its development, Pure Extracts is set up to deliver solvent-free, white-label formulations to service contract sales.

Pure Extracts conducts its extraction at its state-of-the-art facility in Pemberton, British Columbia, located 30 kms north of famed Whistler Resort. The facility is built to EU-GMP specifications, allowing for certification so that the Company will be able to sell its products internationally. On December 16, Pure Extracts announced that the Company had begun to build-out the fourth unit in its facility. This unit is specifically designed for extraction of mushrooms and for research and development of psilocybin. Pure Extracts is currently preparing its application for a Health Canada Dealer's Licence under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, which will allow the company to produce, distribute, and sell psilocybin products.