IMDb ( www.imdb.com ), the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, presented an IMDb “Breakout” STARmeter Award to Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page . IMDb STARmeter Awards recognize the stars who are fan favorites on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, which is determined by the page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Previous IMDb Breakout STARmeter Award recipients include Brie Larson, John David Washington, Bill Skarsgård, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Nicholas Braun and Anya Chalotra.

Regé-Jean Page receives an IMDb STARmeter Award in the "Breakout" category. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)

Regé-Jean Page recently surged to the top of the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, fueled by his role as Simon Basset in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton and his performance in the Amazon Studios film Sylvie’s Love. Page ranked #1 on the STARmeter chart for most of January 2021, while Bridgerton continues to trend as a top series on the IMDbPro rankings of TV and streaming shows since its release on Christmas Day.

“Thank you, IMDb and IMDbPro - what a wonderful way to be recognised,” said Page. “It’s thrilling to think that so many people across the world have been excited by Bridgerton, and curious about our incredible team who put it all together. IMDb is such a great way to peek behind the curtain and get an insight into all the amazing links between artists, and trace the body of work that’s brought them to where they are today.”

“IMDb STARmeter Awards have proven to be a keenly accurate predictor of stars who are about to have a breakthrough career moment, and we are thrilled to present our first award of the year to Regé-Jean Page, who joins an elite group of previous STARmeter Award recipients including some of my favorite actors working today,” said IMDb Founder and CEO Col Needham. “I loved his performance in Bridgerton, and Sylvie’s Love ranked as one of my Top Movies of 2020. On behalf of fans and professionals across the globe who turn to IMDb and IMDbPro to learn more about talent, films and TV shows, we are honored to celebrate Page and continue to watch his career grow.”