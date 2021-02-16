 

Regé-Jean Page Receives an IMDb STARmeter Award

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 15:00  |  47   |   |   

IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, presented an IMDb “Breakout” STARmeter Award to Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page. IMDb STARmeter Awards recognize the stars who are fan favorites on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, which is determined by the page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Previous IMDb Breakout STARmeter Award recipients include Brie Larson, John David Washington, Bill Skarsgård, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Nicholas Braun and Anya Chalotra.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005019/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Amazon.com Inc.!
Short
Basispreis 3.497,52€
Hebel 14,20
Ask 0,19
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 3.033,20€
Hebel 12,86
Ask 0,21
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Regé-Jean Page receives an IMDb STARmeter Award in the "Breakout" category. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)

Regé-Jean Page receives an IMDb STARmeter Award in the "Breakout" category. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)

Regé-Jean Page recently surged to the top of the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, fueled by his role as Simon Basset in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton and his performance in the Amazon Studios film Sylvie’s Love. Page ranked #1 on the STARmeter chart for most of January 2021, while Bridgerton continues to trend as a top series on the IMDbPro rankings of TV and streaming shows since its release on Christmas Day.

“Thank you, IMDb and IMDbPro - what a wonderful way to be recognised,” said Page. “It’s thrilling to think that so many people across the world have been excited by Bridgerton, and curious about our incredible team who put it all together. IMDb is such a great way to peek behind the curtain and get an insight into all the amazing links between artists, and trace the body of work that’s brought them to where they are today.”

“IMDb STARmeter Awards have proven to be a keenly accurate predictor of stars who are about to have a breakthrough career moment, and we are thrilled to present our first award of the year to Regé-Jean Page, who joins an elite group of previous STARmeter Award recipients including some of my favorite actors working today,” said IMDb Founder and CEO Col Needham. “I loved his performance in Bridgerton, and Sylvie’s Love ranked as one of my Top Movies of 2020. On behalf of fans and professionals across the globe who turn to IMDb and IMDbPro to learn more about talent, films and TV shows, we are honored to celebrate Page and continue to watch his career grow.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Regé-Jean Page Receives an IMDb STARmeter Award IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, presented an IMDb “Breakout” STARmeter Award to Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page. IMDb STARmeter Awards recognize the stars who are fan …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Belden Takes Home Emmy Award for Hybrid Electrical & Fiber Camera Cable and Connectors
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Accenture Expands Cloud First Offerings and Engineering Capabilities in the UK with Acquisition of ...
Mercialys: 2020 Results
Accenture Acquires Edenhouse, Boosting SAP Cloud Capabilities and Leadership in the UK
Liberty Global Reports Full Year 2020 Results
Former Boeing Capital Corporation CFO to Be Appointed to DMS CFO in March
Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:04 Uhr
Die 4 neuen Aktien in Robinhoods Top 10
08:17 Uhr
LYNX: Amazon: Wacht der Online-Riese in dieser Woche endlich auf?
08:17 Uhr
LYNX: Amazon: Wacht der Online-Riese in dieser Woche endlich auf?
14.02.21
Sea Limited: Ist der asiatische Digitalisierungsgewinner ein Must-Have?
12.02.21
Tech-Market Report: Nordex (NDX) und Teamviewer (TMV) ziehen TecDAX nach oben
12.02.21
AWS und die Bundesliga verbessern mit neuen leistungsbezogenen Statistiken für die Saison 2021 die Echtzeit-Spielanalyse
12.02.21
3 heiße Wachstumsaktien für Februar
11.02.21
Amazon plant keinen Fernsehsender für die Champions League
11.02.21
Amazon and Salvatore Ferragamo File Two Joint Lawsuits Against Counterfeiters
11.02.21
Amazon, Zalando, Netflix, Lions Gate, WW, SunOpta, Hain Celestial, Under Armour - das rät Andreas Deutsch

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14:29 Uhr
2.733
AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
03.02.21
248
Amazon - ist das Unternehmen pleitegefährdet?
27.01.21
4
Amazon - Mit diesen 2 Technologien zu neuem Wachstum?
13.01.21
6
10 Top-Aktien, die für 2021 enormen Vermögenszuwachs versprechen
17.10.20
3
Es sind nicht nur Jeff Bezos und Elon Musk – viele Amerikaner waren noch nie so reich