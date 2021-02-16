 

Conduent Selected for National Procurement Contract to Provide Agencies with Medicaid Services

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 14:45  |  54   |   |   

States and territories can streamline procurement of Conduent’s Medicaid services through a NASPO ValuePoint contract

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced it has been selected by NASPO ValuePoint’s multistate sourcing team to provide government agencies with Medicaid Management Information System (MMIS) Claims Processing and Management Services. Under the agreement, states and territories now can procure Conduent’s services through ValuePoint, including Medicaid claims processing, financial management, and solutions for customer service and reporting of federal data.

NASPO ValuePoint, the contracting arm of the National Association of State Procurement Officials, facilitates agencies’ solicitations and coordinates open competitions for contracts, enabling states to lower administrative costs and share resources. NASPO is a non-profit organization comprised of chief procurement officials from all 50 states.

“We provide the highest standard of excellence for public cooperative contracting, and we’re pleased to add Conduent as a qualified vendor for Medicaid,” said Sarah Hilderbrand, Chief Operations Officer at NASPO ValuePoint. “Our mission is to deliver the most valued, reliable and competitively sourced contracts. Using a Lead State model and supported by a Sourcing Team comprised of state procurement representatives and subject matter experts, we leverage the expertise and buying power of states and other participating entities.”

Conduent’s selection comes at just the right time, as states across the country are preparing to pivot to next-generation Medicaid systems, capabilities and technologies. Many agencies are moving away from a monolithic MMIS approach to implement an integrated suite of services that are modular and flexible.

Conduent Medicaid Suite
The Conduent Medicaid Suite (CMdS) is a modular, end-to-end solution to meet states’ needs. CMdS is a cloud-based set of functional modules that is highly configurable and built on highly scalable technical architecture, enabling program optimization. For example, Conduent’s claims processing and financial management services module is designed to accurately and efficiently adjudicate large volumes of claims and encounters in real time.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Conduent Selected for National Procurement Contract to Provide Agencies with Medicaid Services States and territories can streamline procurement of Conduent’s Medicaid services through a NASPO ValuePoint contractFLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Verizon enters into agreement to acquire autonomous mobile robot software company, incubed IT
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Chemcel Federal Credit Union Selects Cardtronics for ATM Managed Services
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Conduent Teams up with Oracle to Optimize Its Infrastructure and Enhance Its Mission–Critical Solutions and Services
10.02.21
Conduent Named a Leader in NelsonHall Health & Welfare Administration Report
04.02.21
Conduent to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
01.02.21
Conduent Issues Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Disclosure Framework