Conduent Selected for National Procurement Contract to Provide Agencies with Medicaid Services

States and territories can streamline procurement of Conduent’s Medicaid services through a NASPO ValuePoint contract

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced it has been selected by NASPO ValuePoint’s multistate sourcing team to provide government agencies with Medicaid Management Information System (MMIS) Claims Processing and Management Services. Under the agreement, states and territories now can procure Conduent’s services through ValuePoint, including Medicaid claims processing, financial management, and solutions for customer service and reporting of federal data.



NASPO ValuePoint, the contracting arm of the National Association of State Procurement Officials, facilitates agencies’ solicitations and coordinates open competitions for contracts, enabling states to lower administrative costs and share resources. NASPO is a non-profit organization comprised of chief procurement officials from all 50 states.

“We provide the highest standard of excellence for public cooperative contracting, and we’re pleased to add Conduent as a qualified vendor for Medicaid,” said Sarah Hilderbrand, Chief Operations Officer at NASPO ValuePoint. “Our mission is to deliver the most valued, reliable and competitively sourced contracts. Using a Lead State model and supported by a Sourcing Team comprised of state procurement representatives and subject matter experts, we leverage the expertise and buying power of states and other participating entities.”

Conduent’s selection comes at just the right time, as states across the country are preparing to pivot to next-generation Medicaid systems, capabilities and technologies. Many agencies are moving away from a monolithic MMIS approach to implement an integrated suite of services that are modular and flexible.

Conduent Medicaid Suite

The Conduent Medicaid Suite (CMdS) is a modular, end-to-end solution to meet states’ needs. CMdS is a cloud-based set of functional modules that is highly configurable and built on highly scalable technical architecture, enabling program optimization. For example, Conduent’s claims processing and financial management services module is designed to accurately and efficiently adjudicate large volumes of claims and encounters in real time.