BioSig Appoints Brenda Castrodad to Lead Human Resources

A seasoned executive, Ms. Castrodad brings a wealth of experience in leading organizational development in start-ups and Fortune 500 companies within the life sciences sector. Most recently, Ms. Castrodad led the HR department at TissueTech, Inc., a Miami, FL-based biotech leader in regenerative amniotic tissue-based products, where she was responsible for transformation and automation of the company’s HR practices, talent planning, and team building. Prior to TissueTech, Inc., Ms. Castrodad spent six years at HeartWare, Inc., a heart failure medtech company acquired by Medtronic [NYSE:MDT] in 2016 for $1.1 billion. By optimizing the internal talent acquisition function and aligning business practices, Ms. Castrodad helped grow the organization from approx. 80 to 500+ staff which achieved approx. $250 million in revenues before the acquisition. Earlier in her career, Ms. Castrodad spent 16 years at Schering-Plough Corp, a pharmaceutical company acquired in 2009 for $41.1 billion by Merck & Co. [NYSE:MRK]. Ms. Castrodad holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration and a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences – Human Welfare from the University of Puerto Rico and a Labor Relations Certificate from the University of Michigan.

"A proven champion of culture, growth, and transformation, Brenda impressed us with her experience in positioning HR as a strategic business partner to create a platform for successful talent acquisition and employee engagement. Brenda’s expertise in supporting rapid growth, combined with her knowledge of our industry, should be invaluable as we scale up our customer-facing teams while further developing the in-house talent to drive the innovation engine. We look forward to working with Brenda as we prepare the Company for commercial success,” commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman, and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc.