Aegion Enters Into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Affiliates of New Mountain Capital

Company Expects 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results to be in Line with Expectations

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN), a leading provider of infrastructure maintenance, rehabilitation and protection solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with affiliates of New Mountain Capital, L.L.C., (“New Mountain”, and together with such affiliates “Buyer”), a leading growth-oriented investment firm headquartered in New York, in a transaction valued at approximately $963 million that will result in Aegion becoming a private company.

Under the terms of the agreement, Buyer will acquire all outstanding shares of Aegion common stock for $26.00 per share in cash. This represents a premium of approximately 21% over Aegion’s closing stock price of $21.45 on February 12, 2021, the last trading day prior to today’s announcement and a premium of approximately 28% to Aegion’s 30-day volume weighted average price as of February 12, 2021. The transaction, which was unanimously approved by the Aegion Board of Directors, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

“We are pleased to reach this agreement with New Mountain, which is in the best interests of Aegion stockholders and enables them to realize immediate value at a significant cash premium for their investment,” said Stephanie Cuskley, Chairwoman of the Aegion Board. “Following a comprehensive evaluation of potential value-creation opportunities with our independent advisors over the last several years, the Board unanimously approved this transaction with New Mountain, which has a proven track record of supporting businesses through investments in R&D and capital expenditures that recognize the value of achieving differentiated long-term growth.”

“Over the past several years, we have actively reshaped Aegion into a more streamlined and focused company. This transaction provides stockholders a premium valuation, recognizes the value our team has created and represents a new chapter for our company,” said Charles R. Gordon, Aegion’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “As a private company, we will have the resources and long-term approach to build on our progress and further enhance our differentiated portfolio of technologies. We have met with the New Mountain team several times in recent years and are confident in their focus on supporting our business, our people and achieving our long-term goals. We look forward to working together with New Mountain as we continue to deliver transformational solutions to maintain, rehabilitate and protect critical infrastructure around the world.”