Bacula Systems Announces Red Hat OpenShift Snapshot Addition to its Comprehensive Backup and Recovery Solution (FOTO)

Wilmington, DE (ots) - New OpenShift Snapshot feature further adds to broad

backup functionality of Bacula in Physical, Virtual, and Hybrid Cloud

environments



Accelerating its leadership in high performance backup and recovery for large

enterprises and managed services providers, Bacula Systems

(https://www.baculasystems.com) today announced the inclusion of Snapshot

capability to its module for protecting Red Hat OpenShift environments. Bacula

Enterprise is the first broad Enterprise backup and recovery software to offer a

fully automated, comprehensive backup of OpenShift environments, including

volume snapshots. Bacula's module for OpenShift backup and recovery is certified

by Red Hat

(https://catalog.redhat.com/software/operators/detail/5fd1da2d7acd3e5c728def84)

. It follows Bacula's announcement in December of complete backup and recovery

for Docker containers and Kubernetes Cluster configurations, including their

persistent data.









- Safeguarding states of OpenShift clusters



- CSI snapshots for Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage (OCS) for efficient

backup, data replication and migration



- Recovery of applications and persistent data



- Restore Persistent Volumes data to local directory



- Fast and efficient redeployment of a cluster's resources



- Saving amended configurations for complete security, and restoring to exact

same state



- Saving configurations for use with other operations



- Command line and Web GUI for single view backup and restore management of

entire IT environments



"Bacula continues to push the envelope of container backup for IT departments by

creating more flexibility and choices for Hybrid Cloud, Virtual and Container

deployments as well as serving an especially wide range of conventional physical

IT environments. The result is more efficiency, lower implementation risk, and

extremely high levels of security and customer satisfaction", said Frank Barker,

CEO of Bacula Systems.



Bacula Systems customers include NASA, Texas A&M University, Swisscom, Sky and

many more.



About Bacula Systems:



Bacula Enterprise Edition is a highly scalable backup and recovery software for

large organizations, data centers and MSPs.



http://www.baculasystems.com/company



Red Hat and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc.

or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.



Contact:



Rob Morrison

mailto:rob.morrison@baculasystems.com

Tel: +41 21 641 6080



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/76157/4839919

OTS: Bacula Systems SA





