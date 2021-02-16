 

Bacula Systems Announces Red Hat OpenShift Snapshot Addition to its Comprehensive Backup and Recovery Solution (FOTO)

Wilmington, DE (ots) - New OpenShift Snapshot feature further adds to broad
backup functionality of Bacula in Physical, Virtual, and Hybrid Cloud
environments

Accelerating its leadership in high performance backup and recovery for large
enterprises and managed services providers, Bacula Systems
(https://www.baculasystems.com) today announced the inclusion of Snapshot
capability to its module for protecting Red Hat OpenShift environments. Bacula
Enterprise is the first broad Enterprise backup and recovery software to offer a
fully automated, comprehensive backup of OpenShift environments, including
volume snapshots. Bacula's module for OpenShift backup and recovery is certified
by Red Hat
(https://catalog.redhat.com/software/operators/detail/5fd1da2d7acd3e5c728def84)
. It follows Bacula's announcement in December of complete backup and recovery
for Docker containers and Kubernetes Cluster configurations, including their
persistent data.

Some of the benefits of Bacula's integrated OpenShift module include:

- Safeguarding states of OpenShift clusters

- CSI snapshots for Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage (OCS) for efficient
backup, data replication and migration

- Recovery of applications and persistent data

- Restore Persistent Volumes data to local directory

- Fast and efficient redeployment of a cluster's resources

- Saving amended configurations for complete security, and restoring to exact
same state

- Saving configurations for use with other operations

- Command line and Web GUI for single view backup and restore management of
entire IT environments

"Bacula continues to push the envelope of container backup for IT departments by
creating more flexibility and choices for Hybrid Cloud, Virtual and Container
deployments as well as serving an especially wide range of conventional physical
IT environments. The result is more efficiency, lower implementation risk, and
extremely high levels of security and customer satisfaction", said Frank Barker,
CEO of Bacula Systems.

Bacula Systems customers include NASA, Texas A&M University, Swisscom, Sky and
many more.

About Bacula Systems:

Bacula Enterprise Edition is a highly scalable backup and recovery software for
large organizations, data centers and MSPs.

http://www.baculasystems.com/company

Red Hat and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc.
or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

Contact:

Rob Morrison
mailto:rob.morrison@baculasystems.com
Tel: +41 21 641 6080

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/76157/4839919
OTS: Bacula Systems SA


Bacula Systems Announces Red Hat OpenShift Snapshot Addition to its Comprehensive Backup and Recovery Solution (FOTO) New OpenShift Snapshot feature further adds to broad backup functionality of Bacula in Physical, Virtual, and Hybrid Cloud environments Accelerating its leadership in high performance backup and recovery for large enterprises and managed services …

