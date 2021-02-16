 

LF Energy Partners with Sony Computer Science Laboratories to Launch Open-Source Microgrid Project

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 15:00  |  13   |   |   

Hyphae Web Services will automate peer-to-peer renewable energy distribution

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Energy, a Linux Foundation nonprofit seeking to accelerate the energy transition of the world's grids and transportation systems through open source, along with its newest member, Sony Computer Science Laboratories, Inc. (Sony CSL), a subsidiary of Sony Corporation, announced today Hyphae, a microgrid initiative to automate the peer-to-peer distribution of renewable energy.

With energy resources and infrastructure increasingly challenged to meet the coming impacts of climate change and natural disaster, Hyphae aims to make microgrids more resilient. It will do so by transitioning Sony CSL's existing software, Autonomous Power Interchange System (APIS), which automatically and efficiently distributes locally-produced renewable energy over a DC grid, to work with AC Grids. With resilient, peer-to-peer microgrid energy trading, even the most remote communities will be able to store and distribute energy autonomously without connecting to large-scale power stations or electrical distribution networks.

"Sony CSL is a subsidiary of one of the world's premier companies, and by launching Hyphae with us, they are making a profound statement about their intention to collaborate and lead to solve the world's most complicated problem — decarbonization," said Dr. Shuli Goodman, Executive Director of LF Energy. "Working with Sony CSL will help us spur energy transformation in developed countries, as well as bring electrification to energy-poor corners of the planet."

As the world races to develop and build microgrids that are resilient and flexible, an open-source, automated microgrid controller and peer-to-peer trading platform like Hyphae will allow for faster innovation while decreasing costs for everyone. Partnering with Sony CSL brings LF Energy closer to its goal of building the first interoperable AC- and DC-ready microgrid that is self-contained, operational off-grid and able to connect to an electrical distribution network with utility oversight.

"By working with LF Energy, we see a path toward an interoperable, cloud-native, configurable microgrid that will revolutionize the world's relationship with networking energy," said Dr. Hiroaki Kitano, president and CEO of Sony CSL. "We share the sense of urgency to act on climate issues, which is why we decided to turn a part of our decade-long research into open source, and to work with LF Energy. This is a call to action for the greatest companies in the world to work together to revolutionize the global energy landscape, including residential and industrial energy systems, power systems and the green electrification of transportation."

LF Energy is currently looking to collaborate with hardware partners to ensure they create an entirely interoperable system. If you are interested in learning more about Hyphae or LF Energy, visit: https://www.lfenergy.org/

About LF Energy

A first-of-its-kind initiative, LF Energy provides a 21st century plan of action to solve climate change through open frameworks, reference architectures and a support ecosystem of complementary projects. In addition to RTE, members include Alliander, Energinet, TenneT, Elering, IBM, NREL, Recurve, Stanford University, OSISoft, Unicorn, Wind River, Cloud Bees, Alan Turing Institute, Pecan Street, and many others. Find further information here: https://www.lfenergy.org.

Media Contact
Katy Hoeper, PR Manager
Walker Sands for LF Energy 
lfenergypr@walkersands.com 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LF Energy Partners with Sony Computer Science Laboratories to Launch Open-Source Microgrid Project Hyphae Web Services will automate peer-to-peer renewable energy distribution SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - LF Energy, a Linux Foundation nonprofit seeking to accelerate the energy transition of the world's grids and transportation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BasisAI Helps APAC Tech Firms Adopt Responsible AI as an Open Loop Partner
Mass Spectrometry Market Worth $ 7.30 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.24% CAGR: Verified Market Research.
Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market worth $66 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Garry Kasparov at IMPROVATE Israel-UAE-Eastern Europe Cybersecurity spoke about Chess, Artificial ...
Zero Trust Security Market worth $51.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Agreement Between Maire Tecnimont Group and Essential Energy USA Corp for a New Renewable Diesel ...
Southeast Asian Investors Stand to Benefit From Limited Time Offer Under St Kitts and Nevis' ...
Family businesses risk missing the mark on ESG - PwC Family business survey
Seegene's saliva test for COVID-19 is just as effective as NPS test
Merck's Embracing Carers Global Study Shows Covid-19 Has Taken a Significant Toll on the Well-Being ...
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
CGTN: Spring Festival Gala: A feast for the eyes on the eve of the Chinese New Year
New 3M Polisher ST reduces the number of biopharma manufacturing process steps
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off Fukushima, Japan last night; HGC's international telecom ...
IVC Evidensia expands partnership to drive next phase of accelerating growth
Klarna launches bank account in Germany
Gold Prices Fluctuate on Anticipated Government Initiatives
FinecoBank FY2020 results show that quality one-stop-solution works
Almirall announces a new publication in the British Journal of Dermatology of ILUMETRI▼ ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods