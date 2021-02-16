 

AXIS Insurance Hires Carol Chavers as Underwriting Innovation Lead for Small Specialty Commercial Business

16.02.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the hiring of Carol Chavers as Underwriting Innovation Lead for Small Specialty Commercial, effective immediately. In this role, Ms. Chavers will be responsible for underwriting processes, business results and advancements in the business unit’s digital underwriting capabilities. Her initial focus will be to lead strategic growth for the new AXIS Home Based Business product, which offers customized coverage designed specifically for the unique environment in which a home business operates.

Ms. Chavers will report to Jill Bryant, Head of Small Specialty Commercial at AXIS Insurance.

“Home-based businesses across the U.S. require customized solutions, simple to understand and easy to implement,” said Ms. Bryant. “Under Carol’s leadership, we will continue to enhance how we bring a digital-first product to market, and create strong alliances with strategic partners who share our passion for creating insurance products that are fit for today’s entrepreneurs.”

Ms. Chavers has nearly 30 years of underwriting experience, having held several leadership positions centered around small business and digital operational models. She joins AXIS from The Cincinnati Insurance Company, where she was Vice President, Small Business and led the design and development of an automated underwriting platform. Prior, she worked as an Assistant Vice President, Small Business at CNA Financial. She also worked for Zurich North America as a Vice President Underwriter for Small-Mid Commercial Markets Underwriter.

 AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at December 31, 2020 of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

