Albertsons Companies Announces Winners of First Own Brands Associate Choice Awards

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) today announced the winning products of its first Own Brands Associate Choice Awards. Thousands of associates cast votes in the contest, which asked them to pick their favorite Own Brands product in 15 categories during the company’s January Own Brands “Best for Less” campaign.

The winners of Albertsons Companies' first Associate Choice Awards. These products were selected by Albertsons Cos. associates as their favorite Own Brands products of 2020. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re proud of the quality and value of all our Own Brands products, but we were especially interested to learn which products our associates love the most,” said Chad Coester, Senior Vice President Albertsons Cos. Own Brands. “These are the products they are fanatical about and most proudly recommend to shoppers.”

The most popular selection was the Signature RESERVE sea salt dark chocolate caramels, which received more votes than any other product. The caramels also won in two categories: favorite new 2020 Own Brands product and favorite guilty pleasure food item.

“Hands down the best sea salt caramels I’ve ever had!” said Sharon Johnson, front end CSR from the Wakefield, Rhode Island Shaw’s.

“The Signature RESERVE dark chocolate sea salt caramels are an escape into decadent deliciousness,” said Albertsons Cos. Senior IT Auditor Cheri Harris.

The full list of categories and winners is below:

Favorite new 2020 Own Brands product: Signature RESERVE dark chocolate sea salt caramels

Favorite snack to eat on the go: Signature SELECT mix nuts deluxe value size

Favorite healthy alternative: Open Nature parmesan cheese crisps

Favorite “pick me up” product: O Organics French dark roast ground coffee

Favorite breakfast item: Open Nature uncured applewood smoked bacon

Favorite “home-gating” food: Signature CAFE hot fried chicken

Favorite chef-inspired meal item: waterfrontBISTRO Responsible Choice raw shrimp

Favorite item to stock up on: Lucerne shredded Mexican style four cheese blend

Favorite “kid-approved” product: Signature SELECT macaroni and cheese

Favorite baby product: Open Nature Free & Clear baby wipes

Favorite “guilty pleasure” food item: Signature RESERVE dark chocolate sea salt caramels

Favorite “treat yourself” product: Open Nature peppermint beeswax lip balm

Favorite adult beverage: Signature RESERVE Tennessee whiskey

Favorite immunity boosting product: O Organics vitamin D3 gummies

Favorite product for your furry friend: Signature PET CARE chicken jerky dog treats

“Whether it’s innovative flavors of ice cream, including non-dairy options, or high-quality wines and award-winning spirits, Own Brands provides a wide offering of products with something for every shopper,” Coester said.

The Own Brands portfolio is comprised of more than 12,000 products that are exclusive to Albertsons Cos. stores, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Haggen.

The products are offered under a variety of unique brands, including the Signature family of brands that includes Signature Select, Signature Farms, Signature Cafe, Signature Care and Signature Reserve, as well as Open Nature, O Organics, Lucerne, waterfrontBISTRO Responsible Choice seafood, Primo Taglio, Value Corner and debi lilly design.

You can see a video of all 15 winners here.

