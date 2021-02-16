W. R. Berkley Corporation to Present at the Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) announced today that William R. Berkley, its executive chairman and W. Robert Berkley, Jr., its president and chief executive officer, will present at the 22nd Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum on Thursday, February 25 at 9:40 a.m. eastern time.

The presentation will be webcast live on the Company’s website at www.berkley.com. Please log on at least ten minutes early to register and download and install any necessary software. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website within 24 hours and remain accessible for approximately the following 90 days.