 

CEL-SCI Corporation Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as well as key clinical and corporate developments.

Clinical and Corporate Developments include:

  • In December 2020, CEL-SCI updated the status of its pivotal Phase 3 head and neck cancer study of Multikine* (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection). Data lock has been completed, and the study entered its final stage of statistical analysis. CEL-SCI remains blinded to the study data and is not involved in this process which is conducted by independent contractors. The statistical analysis plan follows the protocol stated objectives and is designed to meet FDA requirements to define the clinical benefits that Multikine might provide for patients newly diagnosed with advanced primary (not yet treated) squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. The analysis looks at multiple parameters to gain the most information on the possible benefits of using Multikine immunotherapy as a first line treatment before standard of care for these patients.
  • CEL-SCI continued expanding and upgrading its dedicated cGMP facility in which it manufactures Multikine. The construction, which began in 2020, is expected to be completed in the coming months and will double the facility’s capacity to accommodate two shifts for increased production of Multikine.
  • In December 2020, CEL-SCI announced that its LEAPS COV-19 peptides, delivered as a therapeutic treatment following SARS-CoV-2 virus challenge, achieved a 40% survival rate in human ACE2 transgenic mouse model as compared to 0% survival in the two control groups. These studies were conducted at the University of Georgia Center for Vaccines and Immunology. As COVID-19 mutations increase, LEAPS COV-19’s mechanism of action which targets the non-mutating part of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is becoming more important.
  • In December 2020, CEL-SCI sold 1,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $14.65 per share and received aggregate proceeds of approximately $13.6 million. On December 31, 2020, CEL-SCI’s cash position was approximately $21.9 million. After December 31, 2020, CEL-SCI has received approximately $3.9 million through the exercise of warrants and stock options.

“As the data analysis for our Phase 3 trial is being conducted, we are focused on expanding manufacturing of Multikine so that we will be ready to produce significant commercial quantities for this unmet medical need. We believe that Multikine may add substantial clinical benefit and help these patients.” stated CEL-SCI CEO, Geert Kersten.

CEL-SCI reported a net loss of approximately $7.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 versus net loss of approximately $5.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

During the three months ended December 31, 2020, CEL-SCI incurred approximately $3.6 million in costs to upgrade its manufacturing facility to prepare for the potential commercial production of Multikine. Total estimated costs of this upgrade are approximately $10.5 million, of which approximately $6.7 million has been incurred through December 31, 2020.

About CEL-SCI Corporation

CEL-SCI believes that boosting a patient’s immune system while it is still intact should provide the greatest possible impact on survival. Therefore, in the Phase 3 study CEL-SCI treated patients who are newly diagnosed with advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, are treated with the investigational product Multikine first, BEFORE they received surgery, radiation and/or chemotherapy (the current standard of care for these patients). This approach is unique. Most other cancer immunotherapies are administered only after conventional therapies have been tried and/or failed. Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection), has received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for the neoadjuvant therapy in patients with squamous cell carcinoma (cancer) of the head and neck.

CEL-SCI believes that this Phase 3 study is the largest Phase 3 study in the world for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Per the study’s protocol, newly diagnosed patients with advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck were treated with the Multikine treatment regimen right after diagnosis and prior to receiving the Standard of Care (SOC), which involves surgery, radiation or concurrent radiochemotherapy. Multikine is designed to help the immune system “see” the tumor at a time when the immune system is still relatively intact and thereby thought to better be able to mount an attack on the tumor. The aim of treatment with Multikine is to boost the body’s immune system prior to SOC to attack the cancer. The Phase 3 study is fully enrolled with 928 patients and the last patient was treated in September 2016. To prove an overall survival benefit, the study requires CEL-SCI to wait until 298 (death) events have occurred among the two main comparator groups. This study milestone occurred in late April 2020. The study is currently in the statistical analysis phase.

The Company’s LEAPS technology is being developed for rheumatoid arthritis and as a potential treatment for COVID-19 infection. The Company has operations in Vienna, Virginia, and near/in Baltimore, Maryland.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this press release, the words "intends," "believes," "anticipated," "plans" and "expects," and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the terms, expected proceeds, use of proceeds and closing of the offering. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, an inability to duplicate the clinical results demonstrated in clinical studies, timely development of any potential products that can be shown to be safe and effective, receiving necessary regulatory approvals, difficulties in manufacturing any of the Company's potential products, inability to raise the necessary capital and the risk factors set forth from time to time in CEL-SCI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to its report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revision to these forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

* Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection) is the trademark that CEL-SCI has registered for this investigational therapy, and this proprietary name is subject to FDA review in connection with the Company's future anticipated regulatory submission for approval. Multikine has not been licensed or approved for sale, barter or exchange by the FDA or any other regulatory agency. Similarly, its safety or efficacy has not been established for any use. Moreover, no definitive conclusions can be drawn from the early-phase, clinical-trials data involving the investigational therapy Multikine. Further research is required, and early-phase clinical trial results must be confirmed in the Phase 3 clinical trial of this investigational therapy that is in progress.

CEL-SCI CORPORATION

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

(UNAUDITED)

 

2020

2019

 

Grant income

$

-

 

$

35,506

 

 

Operating Expenses:

Research and development

 

5,414,760

 

 

4,252,813

 

General and administrative

 

3,316,156

 

 

2,638,896

 

Total operating expenses

 

8,730,916

 

 

6,891,709

 

 

 

Operating loss

 

(8,730,916

)

 

(6,856,203

)

 

Other income

 

-

 

 

18,448

 

Gain on derivative instruments

 

932,836

 

 

766,509

 

Other non-operating gains

 

121,606

 

 

790,669

 

Interest expense, net

 

(260,390

)

 

(250,783

)

 

 

Net loss

 

(7,936,864

)

 

(5,531,360

)

Modification of warrants

 

(85,779

)

 

-

 

 

 

Net loss available to common shareholders

$

(8,022,643

)

$

(5,531,360

)

 
 

Net loss per common share

BASIC

$

(0.21

)

$

(0.16

)

DILUTED

$

(0.21

)

$

(0.16

)

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding

BASIC

 

38,670,247

 

 

35,084,279

 

DILUTED

 

38,767,286

 

 

35,098,608

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CEL-SCI Corporation Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as well as key clinical and corporate developments. Clinical and Corporate Developments include: In December 2020, CEL-SCI updated the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Belden Takes Home Emmy Award for Hybrid Electrical & Fiber Camera Cable and Connectors
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Accenture Expands Cloud First Offerings and Engineering Capabilities in the UK with Acquisition of ...
Mercialys: 2020 Results
Accenture Acquires Edenhouse, Boosting SAP Cloud Capabilities and Leadership in the UK
Liberty Global Reports Full Year 2020 Results
Former Boeing Capital Corporation CFO to Be Appointed to DMS CFO in March
Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update