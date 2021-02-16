For more than 15 years, IHOP has celebrated National Pancake Day, a one-day, in-restaurant event where guests can enjoy a free Short Stack* of IHOP’s signature buttermilk pancakes, while also supporting the brand’s national and local charity partners. Despite an unwavering love of pancaking together under IHOP’s iconic blue roof, the safety of guests and team members remains IHOP’s top priority. With that in mind, IHOP today announced the brand is cancelling its annual one-day celebration – and flipping it into a month-long event, issuing an IOU for a free Short Stack to be redeemed throughout the month of April.

IHOP cancels annual National Pancake Day and issues guests an "IOU" (Graphic: Business Wire)

To qualify for the offer, IHOP is giving its nearly 9 million existing MyHOP email club members - and those who register for MyHOP by March 31, 2021 – an IOU coupon good for a free Short Stack of buttermilk pancakes starting on April 1, 2021*. That coupon can be redeemed throughout the month of April in-restaurant or to-go via IHOP.com or the IHOP Mobile App. Anyone who is not a MyHOP member can still get a free Short Stack during this time with a minimum $10 purchase in restaurants or to-go by downloading a coupon via IHOP.com or the IHOP app**.

“At IHOP, our top priority is the safety of our guests and team members,” said Jay Johns, President at IHOP. “Given nothing about this past year has been ordinary – and while we look forward to celebrating National Pancake Day with guests under our blue roof in the future – we recognize it’s not possible to gather millions of our closest family and friends in our restaurants on a single day this year. As a result, we decided to flip National Pancake Day on its head and give our guests an entire month to redeem their free Short Stack with an IOU, while also continuing to put purpose behind our pancakes by giving back to those most in need: our charity partners.”

National Pancake Day has always been a moment to put purpose behind the pancakes and give back to children in communities across the country. Throughout April, IHOP is encouraging guests to make an on-check, in-restaurant or online donation for as little as $1 to support our national charity partner, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, and other local charities, including Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.