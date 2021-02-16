 

Pinnacle Earns 27 Greenwich Excellence and Greenwich Best Brand Awards

Pinnacle Financial Partners brought home 27 Greenwich Excellence and Greenwich Best Brand Awards for 2020. Only one bank in the nation won more, and Pinnacle is the only one in the Southeast to earn more than 20. These awards are national and regional honors earned by banks who have measurably distinctive brands and service quality.

“We’ve said for 20 years that our model, which is focused on people, service and advice, sets us apart, and 2020 showed its true power,” said Terry Turner, Pinnacle’s president and CEO. “No matter how many challenges were thrown their way, our associates rose to meet them. The research from Greenwich Associates proves with plain data how valuable our advisors are to business owners. Banks who were able to help and be flexible in tough times, as Pinnacle was, stand apart from bigger, more bureaucratic systems.”

Read more from Turner on the links between distinctive service and financial results and how 2020 proved the Pinnacle model at PNFP.com.

Greenwich Best Brand Awards are based on interviews with more than 23,000 small business and middle market business leaders about experiences with their bank. Of more than 600 banks evaluated, only 13 were found to have a measurably distinctive brand among small businesses, and 13 among middle market companies. Pinnacle was one of only five banks nationwide that swept all four Greenwich Best Brand Awards for Trust and Ease of Doing Business, which are widely recognized as the keys to client satisfaction, loyalty and long-term relationships.

Greenwich Best Brand Awards for Middle Market Banking ($10-500 million in sales)

  • Best Brand – Ease of Doing Business
  • Best Brand – Trust

Greenwich Best Brand Awards for Small Business Banking ($1-10 million in sales)

  • Best Brand – Ease of Doing Business
  • Best Brand – Trust

Pinnacle’s 23 Greenwich Excellence Awards were nearly evenly split between small business and middle market banking and represent clients’ feelings about their financial advisors and the firm as a whole. Of the awards, 15 are national honors and eight are regional, with Pinnacle winning every regional category in the South.

Greenwich Excellence Awards for Middle Market Banking ($10-500 million in sales)

  • Overall Satisfaction
  • Likelihood to Recommend
  • Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager
  • Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice
  • Overall Satisfaction – Cash Management
  • Customer Service – Cash Management
  • Ease of Product Implementation – Cash Management
  • Overall Satisfaction (South Region)
  • Likelihood to Recommend (South Region)
  • Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice (South Region)
  • Overall Satisfaction – Cash Management (South Region)

Greenwich Excellence Awards for Small Business Banking ($1-10 million in sales)

