 

nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Barclays Industrial Select Conference

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced its participation in the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Beth Wozniak, chief executive officer and Sara Zawoyski, chief financial officer, will present at 9:30 a.m. EST.

A live webcast and audio replay will be available for the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on nVent’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.nvent.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 17, 2021.

ABOUT NVENT

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.



Diskussion: nVent Electric Plc -- Elektrik von der Insel
Wertpapier


