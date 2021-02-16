nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Barclays Industrial Select Conference

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced its participation in the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Beth Wozniak, chief executive officer and Sara Zawoyski, chief financial officer, will present at 9:30 a.m. EST.

A live webcast and audio replay will be available for the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on nVent’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.nvent.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 17, 2021.