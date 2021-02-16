 

Herbalife Nutrition and The Herbalife Nutrition Foundation Donate More Than $3 Million to Help Eradicate Hunger Around the Globe

Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, is celebrating the success of its Nutrition for Zero Hunger initiative. This ongoing initiative is aimed at eradicating hunger and to date the company and the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation have donated more than $3 million in financial aid and in-kind gifts.

According to the Food and Agricultural Organization, one in three people in the world suffer from some form of malnutrition. Nutrition for Zero Hunger aims to improve as many communities as possible through healthy nutrition and education by funding leading global organizations, including Feed the Children and The Hunger Project, among others.

“We know what it takes to eradicate hunger and have the ability to do so. The real question is whether we have the will to do so. Working with our incredible and dedicated partner organizations, we are committed to doing our part to eradicate hunger and have been able to reach communities all around the world. There is still much to do and we are not giving up until we bring hunger to zero,” said Alan Hoffman, Executive Vice President for Corporate Affairs at Herbalife Nutrition.

While Nutrition for Zero Hunger aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 2 – Zero Hunger, which seeks to end hunger in all its forms by 2030 and achieve food security and improved nutrition worldwide, here is what the initiative, together with its partners, has accomplished to date:

  • Provided nearly 700,000 nutritious meals to children and families
  • Donated more than 800,000 servings of Herbalife Nutrition products to communities in need
  • Supported more than 87,000 beneficiaries with essential dietary supplements and nutrition education to reduce nutrient deficiency and support healthy child development

As a global company, many of the 94 countries where Herbalife Nutrition operates are finding ways to make an impact in their own communities through the Nutrition for Zero Hunger initiative:

  • North America
    • Through a partnership with Feed the Children, funding was used to provide meals as well as food and essentials for families in the United States.
    • More than $1.4 million of in-kind Herbalife Nutrition products have been donated to more than five nonprofit organizations
    • Over 3,500 lbs of food have been provided to local food banks.
  • Mexico
    • Through local nonprofit organizations, an in-kind gift of approximately 5,600 units of Herbalife Nutrition product was donated, providing 168,000 nutrient-dense servings.
  • Asia Pacific
    • A 12-week educational program, entitled the “Nutrition for Zero Hunger STAR Program,” teaches children to build healthy eating and regular exercise habits. Participants in the program include 22 Herbalife Nutrition Foundation Casa partners and over 1,200 children in nine countries.
  • Central and South America
    • 20 nonprofit organizations received funding to assist with COVID-19 and disaster relief efforts for Hurricane Eta and Hurricane Iota.
    • 15 nonprofits in 13 countries received more than 380,000 units of Herbalife Nutrition product
  • China
    • Funding to educate nearly 1,500 rural doctors on the importance of providing quality nutrition while eradicating hunger.

Since 2005, the company has been committed to giving back through the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF). HNF supports 168 community-based Casa Herbalife Nutrition partners around the globe that help bring good nutrition to socially vulnerable communities and aid to organizations focused on promoting access, education and empowerment of good nutrition, general wellness and disaster relief. In 2020, the Foundation donated $4.47 million to 168 of its global Casa Herbalife Nutrition Programs to help improve local communities.

