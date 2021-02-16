 

Automating Threat Detection Desired for Security Analysts Battling Fear of Missing Incidents and Security Operations Center Inefficiency

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced the release of the IDC InfoBrief “The Voice of the Analysts: Improving Security Operations Center Processes Through Adapted Technologies”. In surveying 350 internal and managed security service provider (MSSP) security analysts and managers, the report finds that security analysts are becoming less productive due to widespread “alert fatigue” resulting in ignored alerts, increased stress, and fear of missing incidents. To improve job satisfaction and effectiveness, the report also uncovered the top activities analysts felt would be best to automate to better secure their Security Operations Centers (SOCs).

“Security analysts are being overwhelmed by a flood of false positive alerts from disparate solutions while growing increasingly concerned they may miss a true threat,” said Chris Triolo, Vice President of Customer Success at FireEye. “To solve these challenges, analysts are asking for advanced automation tools, like Extended Detection and Response, which can help reduce the fear of missing incidents while strengthening their SOC’s cybersecurity posture.”

Security analysts continue to feel the pressure of increased alerts, spending almost half their time on false positives.

  • False positives create “alert fatigue:” While analysts and IT security managers receive thousands of alerts every day, respondents indicated 45 percent of the alerts are false positives, making in-house analysts’ jobs less efficient and slowing workflow processes. To manage alert overload in the SOC, 35 percent of this group said that they ignore alerts.
  • MSSPs spend even more time sifting through false positives, and they ignore more alerts: MSSP analysts indicated that fifty-three percent of the alerts they receive are false positives. Meanwhile, 44 percent of analysts at managed service providers said they ignore alerts when their queue gets too full, which could lead to a breach involving multiple clients.

Fear of missing incidents (FOMI) is impacting a majority of security analysts and managers.

  • As analysts experience more challenges managing alerts manually, their worry of missing an incident also increases: Three in four analysts are worried about missing incidents, and one in four worry “a lot” about missing incidents.
  • Yet, this FOMI is plaguing security managers even more than their analysts: More than 6 percent of security managers reported losing sleep due to fear of missing incidents.

Analysts need automated SOC solutions to combat FOMI.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Automating Threat Detection Desired for Security Analysts Battling Fear of Missing Incidents and Security Operations Center Inefficiency FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced the release of the IDC InfoBrief “The Voice of the Analysts: Improving Security Operations Center Processes Through Adapted Technologies”. In surveying 350 internal …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Belden Takes Home Emmy Award for Hybrid Electrical & Fiber Camera Cable and Connectors
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Accenture Expands Cloud First Offerings and Engineering Capabilities in the UK with Acquisition of ...
Mercialys: 2020 Results
Accenture Acquires Edenhouse, Boosting SAP Cloud Capabilities and Leadership in the UK
Liberty Global Reports Full Year 2020 Results
Former Boeing Capital Corporation CFO to Be Appointed to DMS CFO in March
Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
FireEye Leaders Chris Carter and Kristi Houssiere Recognized as 2021 CRN Channel Chiefs
09.02.21
FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
04.02.21
FireEye Announces Bryan Palma Joins Company as EVP of FireEye Products
03.02.21
FireEye Recognizes Carahsoft, NTT Communications, Sopra Steria, NTT Australia and rSolutions as Partners of the Year
02.02.21
FireEye Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020
21.01.21
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates FireEye, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – FEYE

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
32
FireEye - Cybersecurity