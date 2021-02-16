Automating Threat Detection Desired for Security Analysts Battling Fear of Missing Incidents and Security Operations Center Inefficiency

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced the release of the IDC InfoBrief “The Voice of the Analysts: Improving Security Operations Center Processes Through Adapted Technologies”. In surveying 350 internal and managed security service provider (MSSP) security analysts and managers, the report finds that security analysts are becoming less productive due to widespread “alert fatigue” resulting in ignored alerts, increased stress, and fear of missing incidents. To improve job satisfaction and effectiveness, the report also uncovered the top activities analysts felt would be best to automate to better secure their Security Operations Centers (SOCs).

“Security analysts are being overwhelmed by a flood of false positive alerts from disparate solutions while growing increasingly concerned they may miss a true threat,” said Chris Triolo, Vice President of Customer Success at FireEye. “To solve these challenges, analysts are asking for advanced automation tools, like Extended Detection and Response, which can help reduce the fear of missing incidents while strengthening their SOC’s cybersecurity posture.”