Expedia Group Releases Trends and Predictions for 2021

Today, Expedia Group released its 2021 Travel Trends Report, highlighting the critical role travel will play in bringing people together following nearly a year of relative isolation. The report* contains findings from a study of 2,200 Americans in partnership with data intelligence firm Morning Consult, which explored how COVID-19 has influenced trip plans and the way consumers feel about travel in the year ahead. In combination with proprietary data from Brand Expedia, Expedia Group Media Solutions, Travelocity, and Vrbo, the report provides a broad outlook on travel and industry recovery in 2021.

“Our latest research demonstrates that people miss traveling and long to reconnect with their friends, family, and colleagues,” said Anni Murphy, Corporate Communications Manager at Expedia Group. “Once circumstances related to the pandemic have stabilized, people plan to take more extended trips, and they’re budgeting a significant amount of money for travel. Pent-up demand indicates even the travel sectors hit hardest by COVID-19 may start to recover sooner than expected. This is a positive signal not only for travel, but also for broader economic recovery, and the communities across the globe that rely on tourism.”