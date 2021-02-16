Expedia Group Releases Trends and Predictions for 2021
Today, Expedia Group released its 2021 Travel Trends Report, highlighting the critical role travel will play in bringing people together following nearly a year of relative isolation. The report* contains findings from a study of 2,200 Americans in partnership with data intelligence firm Morning Consult, which explored how COVID-19 has influenced trip plans and the way consumers feel about travel in the year ahead. In combination with proprietary data from Brand Expedia, Expedia Group Media Solutions, Travelocity, and Vrbo, the report provides a broad outlook on travel and industry recovery in 2021.
“Our latest research demonstrates that people miss traveling and long to reconnect with their friends, family, and colleagues,” said Anni Murphy, Corporate Communications Manager at Expedia Group. “Once circumstances related to the pandemic have stabilized, people plan to take more extended trips, and they’re budgeting a significant amount of money for travel. Pent-up demand indicates even the travel sectors hit hardest by COVID-19 may start to recover sooner than expected. This is a positive signal not only for travel, but also for broader economic recovery, and the communities across the globe that rely on tourism.”
Key findings from Expedia Group’s 2021 Travel Trends Report include:
Initiatives to reduce the spread of COVID-19 will fuel travel industry recovery
- Almost half of the respondents are more likely to travel when a COVID-19 vaccine is widely available.
- 42% said recent news regarding the vaccine made them more hopeful about travel, or drove them to book an upcoming trip.
Travelers will take more trips and extend their vacations
- 44% will take more trips in 2021 than 2020, with younger generations traveling the most overall.
- More than one in three respondents said their next trip will be a week, or longer.
Consumer spending will be high in 2021
- People are saving $3,444 on average for their next trip, but Millennials plan to spend significantly more.
Cities will make a comeback
- Flight demand data on Brand Expedia show Americans plan to visit destinations like New York City and Los Angeles.
Travel will serve as a force for good
- 63% said travel creates greater cultural understanding, while 56% reported that travel is healing.
The full 2021 Travel Trends Report can be downloaded here.
*In December 2020, Expedia Group conducted one study of 2,200 Americans in collaboration with data intelligence firm The Morning Consult.
About Expedia Group
Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) powers travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Expedia Group's family of brands includes: Brand Expedia, Hotels.com, Expedia Partner Solutions, Vrbo, Egencia, trivago, Orbitz, Travelocity, Hotwire, Wotif, ebookers, CheapTickets, Expedia Group Media Solutions, Expedia Local Expert, CarRentals.com, and Expedia Cruises.
2021 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners. CST: 2029030-50
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005474/en/
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare