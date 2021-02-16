 

Arcimoto Fun Utility Vehicle Now Eligible For $1,500 California Clean Fuel Reward

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets, today announced that the Arcimoto FUV now qualifies for the $1,500 California Clean Fuel Reward. The discount will be instantly applied at the time of purchase with no additional paperwork necessary.

“Affordability for all is fundamental to our mission to catalyze the shift to sustainable transportation,” said Mark Frohnmayer, Arcimoto Founder and CEO. “Of all fifty states, California leads the nation in Arcimoto preorders, which now total more than 4,800. We applaud the Golden State for leading the charge to make ultra-efficient EVs more accessible for everyone.”

The California Clean Fuel Reward is a statewide electric vehicle time-of-sale incentive program funded through the California Air Resource Board’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard. The program is administered by Southern California Edison Company on behalf of all participating Electric Distribution Utilities. The California Clean Fuel Reward is available to anyone who resides in California and purchases a new FUV from Arcimoto.com.

About Arcimoto, Inc.
 Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available to preorder customers in California, Oregon, Washington, and Florida, the Arcimoto FUV is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Available for preorder, the Deliverator and Rapid Responder provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Two additional concept prototypes built on the versatile Arcimoto platform are currently in development: the Cameo, aimed at the film and influencer industry; and the Roadster, designed to be the ultimate on-road fun machine. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.



