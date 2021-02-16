 

Next Generation of Long-Term Care Solutions Provides Guaranteed Protection, Offers Flexible Care and Payment Options and the Opportunity for Growth Through Investment Performance

To help address the concerns of 87% of Americans who say that having a long-term care solution would help them feel more confident about their financial future2, Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) today launched MoneyGuard Market AdvantageSM a variable universal life insurance policy with a long-term care rider that helps cover qualified long-term care expenses. With a guaranteed level of protection3 and the possibility for growth through investment options, MoneyGuard Market AdvantageSM gives clients more control over decisions affecting them and offers the ability to start planning when they are younger and allow their benefits to grow over time.

In a recent survey, 54% of financial professionals said clients avoid talking about long-term care because they think they can’t afford it2. However, with MoneyGuard Market AdvantageSM customers can choose to fund their policy with a single, upfront payment or pay over time and adjust, as needed.

“Consumers tend to wait until they are in their 50s or 60s before beginning their long-term care planning, but with costs rising, it is important to start planning for long-term care needs when they are younger and healthy,” said Heather Deichler, senior vice president, MoneyGuard Product Management. “MoneyGuard Market AdvantageSM allows consumers to acquire guaranteed protection at an earlier age with the potential for increased benefits over their lifetime.”

MoneyGuard Market AdvantageSM offers both upside and downside protection with annual lock-ins and a guaranteed minimum level of death and long-term care benefits. With access to more than 40 investment options from leading portfolio managers, as well as customizable or turn-key portfolios, consumers can feel more confident about staying invested in the markets and preparing for long-term care expenses. Any growth is tax-deferred and will be income tax-free for qualified expenses4.

In addition to obtaining care in an assisted living facility or nursing home, customers have the flexibility to receive care at home, including from family members, with benefits designed to better support non-facility care. Lincoln Concierge Care Coordination is also provided at time of purchase and gives customers access to a resource library with materials covering a multitude of topics regarding health, aging and elder care and lists of care services and provider options available in their community.

