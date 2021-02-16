Ouster Announces Preliminary 2020 Revenue Results; Issues 2021 Guidance Ahead of Merger With Colonnade Acquisition Corp.

In December, Ouster entered into a definitive merger agreement with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. in a transaction that would result in Ouster being listed on the NYSE. The companies will host a virtual investor day on February 22, 2021 featuring industry expert Dr. Stephen Fantone and Ouster management, available on Ouster’s investors’ webpage at https://investors.ouster.com .

Ouster, Inc. (“Ouster”) a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries, and Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLA) (“Colonnade”), today announced financial and business updates regarding Ouster’s fourth quarter performance.

Financial Highlights

In line with prior projections, Ouster’s 2020 annual revenue was $18.9 million, with fourth quarter revenue coming in at $6.4 million. The Company also issued 2021 revenue guidance of $33-35 million, reflecting a projected revenue increase of approximately 80% at the midpoint of the range. Gross margin performance improved throughout the year, culminating with Q4 2020 gross margin of 31%.

“Ouster’s strong performance was driven by increased customer wins across our four target industries, paired with our ability to manufacture and ship sensors,” said Angus Pacala, Co-Founder and CEO of Ouster. “Ouster’s traction in the market is driven by the adoption of our disruptive digital lidar technology, which we believe is the highest performing, lowest cost lidar solution available today. In addition to the technology itself, we believe Ouster is uniquely positioned to meet current and future demand due to our contract manufacturing capabilities, which dramatically scaled production volumes in Q4 2020.”

Operational Highlights

Ouster substantially increased its production capacity and reduced costs in 2020 by shifting the majority of its manufacturing volume to contract manufacturing partner Benchmark Electronics in Thailand. As a result, production scaled substantially in the fourth quarter, increasing total sensor output by 61% compared with the prior quarter. Benchmark’s facility provides mass-production capabilities to meet strong customer demand, supporting the Company’s efforts to achieve its 2021 revenue guidance.