 

Join Alicia Keys for an Unforgettable Evening at the Keys Soulcare Lounge Ulta Beauty Edition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 15:00  |  34   |   |   

Keys Soulcare, the lifestyle beauty brand created with 15-time Grammy-Award winning artist, producer, actress, and New York Times best-selling author Alicia Keys, is now at Ulta Beauty, the nation’s largest beauty retailer. The full collection of clean, cruelty-free offerings shines brightly within all Ulta Beauty stores nationwide, prominently displayed at the entrance to encourage easy discovery of the dermatologist-developed formulas, skin-nourishing ingredients and soul-nurturing rituals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005777/en/

“Helping to bring Alicia’s vision for Keys Soulcare to the world has been an honor and a life changing experience; together we have created a beautiful masterpiece. We are so proud that Ulta Beauty, America's premier beauty destination, is with us on this journey,” said Kory Marchisotto, President of Keys Soulcare. “There is uplifting energy that comes from Alicia and inspires Keys Soulcare. With Ulta Beauty we have created this energy for guests to experience, bringing this light in store.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Keys Soulcare to our Ulta Beauty family as the brand’s exclusive retail partner,” said Monica Arnaudo, Chief Merchandising Officer at Ulta Beauty. “The importance Alicia and team place on rituals with selfcare and wellness at the center is a refreshing, thoughtful approach that will resonate strongly with our guests. Our connection with the brand was immediate, not only because we both care deeply about clean ingredients but importantly, because we both believe beauty can and should empower everyone. We are proud to be on this journey with Keys Soulcare and look forward to continued mindfulness and success together.”

KEYS SOULCARE LOUNGE ULTA BEAUTY EDITION

To celebrate this moment, Alicia Keys will host a special evening in an Ulta Beauty Edition of the Keys Soulcare Lounge on February 18th at 8pm EST/5pm PST.

An evening filled with good vibes, musical performances and soulful conversations about beauty, Alicia will be joined by Ulta Beauty superstars, Pattern Beauty founder Tracee Ellis Ross, and Jen Atkin, founder of OUAI x Mane Addicts as well as Ulta Beauty Collective members Ty Alexander and Darryl Dzapasi. These inspiring guests will come together to uplift each other, discussing achieving your highest vision, empowerment, joy and finding time to care for yourself.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Join Alicia Keys for an Unforgettable Evening at the Keys Soulcare Lounge Ulta Beauty Edition Keys Soulcare, the lifestyle beauty brand created with 15-time Grammy-Award winning artist, producer, actress, and New York Times best-selling author Alicia Keys, is now at Ulta Beauty, the nation’s largest beauty retailer. The full collection of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Belden Takes Home Emmy Award for Hybrid Electrical & Fiber Camera Cable and Connectors
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Accenture Expands Cloud First Offerings and Engineering Capabilities in the UK with Acquisition of ...
Mercialys: 2020 Results
Accenture Acquires Edenhouse, Boosting SAP Cloud Capabilities and Leadership in the UK
Liberty Global Reports Full Year 2020 Results
Former Boeing Capital Corporation CFO to Be Appointed to DMS CFO in March
Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
e.l.f. Beauty Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
25.01.21
Here’s the Scoop: e.l.f. Cosmetics Launches a Dreamy Mint Melt Collection
21.01.21
e.l.f. Beauty Announces Earnings Release Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results