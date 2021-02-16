 

American Financial Group, Inc. Management to Participate in the 2021 Association of Insurance and Financial Analysts (AIFA) Virtual Conference

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) announced today that Carl H. Lindner III and S. Craig Lindner, Co-Chief Executive Officers and Brian S. Hertzman, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 2021 Association of Insurance and Financial Analysts (AIFA) Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

While there will be no Company presentation, AFG will host several investor meetings in a virtual format. The investor material to be used in the meetings will be posted via a link under Events on the Investor Relations page of AFG’s website, www.AFGinc.com, just prior to the conference.

About American Financial Group, Inc.

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer, and registered investment advisor markets. Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.



