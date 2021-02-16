Petrogress Inc., entered into a partnership with B&Crew Anchor Ltd., to lift 600,000 bbls monthly petroleum products for Dangote Oil Refinery;

The PSA anticipates PCL -through BCAI- to provide maritime service operations and sea transportation of petroleum products to Dangote Oil Refinery around Nigeria, West Africa and Europe, based on a long term Affreightment. The COA consists to the sea-carriage of 600k -plus- barrels of crude oil and refined petroleum products monthly, under PCL’s management tankers fleet. The initial COA will be for three years with an option to prolong for additional two years. BCAI will service as PCL’s representative in Nigeria and shall contribute with their Know-How and skills, while PCL will provide its managed fleet of tankers and its expert personnel on the maritime industry.

“We are excited with our new expansion of our maritime operations activities which strengthening Petronav’s position in the shipping industry, and specifically in the midstream, that is a key segment in the Oil Energy. Despite the adverse environment, we are taken the challenges as opportunities, and keeps expanding our operations into new areas; following our vision to establish, and eventually drive Petrogress stronger in the energy” states Petrogress’ CEO, Christos Traios.

Petronav Carriers ( www.petronavcarrier.com ) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petrogress Inc., which manages an in-house fleet of crude oil carriers and trades them in West Africa and the Mediterranean. Petronav’ s leadership team, holds substantial combined shipping industry experience in managing financial, commercial and technical aspects of the business and ensures leading the company on a foundation of safe, cost-and energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly practices. The company values its team, which consists of skilled and experienced managers, port captains, technicians, ship officers, as well as specialists in the areas of safety, commercial and personnel management. Petronav retains key talent, rewards performance and continually develops its staff and holds it to high performance standards. Through qualified experience in conducting safe operations, understanding of environmental challenges, and strong leadership and coordination, Petronav shuttle fleet provides Ship-to-Ship (STS) services and/or lighting other product carriers in the area where Petronav is active.