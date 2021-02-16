 

Petrogress Inc., entered into a partnership with B&Crew Anchor Ltd., to lift 600,000 bbls monthly petroleum products for Dangote Oil Refinery;

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrogress, Inc. (OTC PINK: PGAS) ("Petrogress" or the "Company"), a fully integrated oil commodity business that primarily serves West Africa and Mediterranean, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Petronav Carriers LLC. (“PCL”), on February 10th 2021, entered into partnership agreement (PSA) with B&CREW ANCHOR INVESTMENT NIG LTD. (“BCAI”).

The PSA anticipates PCL -through BCAI- to provide maritime service operations and sea transportation of petroleum products to Dangote Oil Refinery around Nigeria, West Africa and Europe, based on a long term Affreightment. The COA consists to the sea-carriage of 600k -plus- barrels of crude oil and refined petroleum products monthly, under PCL’s management tankers fleet. The initial COA will be for three years with an option to prolong for additional two years. BCAI will service as PCL’s representative in Nigeria and shall contribute with their Know-How and skills, while PCL will provide its managed fleet of tankers and its expert personnel on the maritime industry.

“We are excited with our new expansion of our maritime operations activities which strengthening Petronav’s position in the shipping industry, and specifically in the midstream, that is a key segment in the Oil Energy. Despite the adverse environment, we are taken the challenges as opportunities, and keeps expanding our operations into new areas; following our vision to establish, and eventually drive Petrogress stronger in the energy” states Petrogress’ CEO, Christos Traios.  

Petronav Carriers (www.petronavcarrier.com) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petrogress Inc., which manages an in-house fleet of crude oil carriers and trades them in West Africa and the Mediterranean. Petronav’ s leadership team, holds substantial combined shipping industry experience in managing financial, commercial and technical aspects of the business and ensures leading the company on a foundation of safe, cost-and energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly practices. The company values its team, which consists of skilled and experienced managers, port captains, technicians, ship officers, as well as specialists in the areas of safety, commercial and personnel management. Petronav retains key talent, rewards performance and continually develops its staff and holds it to high performance standards. Through qualified experience in conducting safe operations, understanding of environmental challenges, and strong leadership and coordination, Petronav shuttle fleet provides Ship-to-Ship (STS) services and/or lighting other product carriers in the area where Petronav is active.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Petrogress Inc., entered into a partnership with B&Crew Anchor Ltd., to lift 600,000 bbls monthly petroleum products for Dangote Oil Refinery; NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Petrogress, Inc. (OTC PINK: PGAS) ("Petrogress" or the "Company"), a fully integrated oil commodity business that primarily serves West Africa and Mediterranean, today announced that its wholly owned …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Verizon enters into agreement to acquire autonomous mobile robot software company, incubed IT
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Chemcel Federal Credit Union Selects Cardtronics for ATM Managed Services
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin