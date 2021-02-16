 

ClearOne Advances Collaboration with Free COLLABORATE Space Messaging App Featuring World-Class Video and Audio Capabilities

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reaffirming its commitment to make 2021 the year that widespread collaboration becomes a reality for everyone, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global provider of audio and visual communications solutions, today announced that its COLLABORATE Space lifetime subscription messaging app featuring world-class video and audio, as well as unlimited meeting time, is available for free here

ClearOne’s COLLABORATE Space is a powerful collaboration tool that delivers a full suite of audio, video conferencing, web conferencing, and meeting tools in a persistent space from any device.  COLLABORATE Space comes with everything needed to stay connected with your family, friends, and coworkers for one-on-one or group chats.

“The free version of COLLABORATE Space allows up to ten participants to meet for an unlimited amount of time,” ClearOne Chair & CEO Zee Hakimoglu said today.  “Unlike other services that claim to be free, COLLABORATE Space does not limit the length of any audio or video call.  What’s more, all messages are encrypted to ensure maximum security and we don’t trade personal data to third parties.”

Hakimoglu stressed that the COLLABORATE Space lifetime subscription with unlimited meeting time is free to everyone and is not tied to any other ClearOne purchase.  “Yes, we offer paid, step-up package options to meet specific user needs, but for many individuals and companies the free version is going to be all that they ever need for quality online meetings. Why pay when you can collaborate for free?”

The free version of COLLABORATE Space also includes Instant Messaging, Screen Desktop Sharing and a CO2 savings report.

Basic and Pro versions of the app are also available for the monthly cost of $8.25 and $16.65 respectively with an annual subscription.  An Enterprise on-premise version can be customized for larger organizations.  Complete program and pricing details can be found here.

About ClearOne
ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

