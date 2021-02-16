Social Security Administration Exercises First Option Year on Contract to Deploy Telos Corporation’s Xacta

SSA to leverage cyber risk management solution to assess and authorize systems hosted in Amazon Web Services

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that the Social Security Administration (SSA) has exercised the first option year on the contract, including options, for its Xacta solution. SSA contracted Telos in September 2019 for a security assessment and authorization (SA&A) software solution to enhance the ongoing assessment and authorization of systems, and continuous monitor cybersecurity processes for the agency. The base year contract concluded in September 2020, leaving four option years, the first of which is now underway.



Xacta enhances effectiveness of the collection and analysis of real-time data regarding SSA information systems, including vulnerabilities, configuration standards and audit logs, as well as hardware and software inventories, thereby supporting organizational risk management decisions. The solution also enables more frequent and comprehensive enterprise- and system-level assessments of cybersecurity risk, empowering SSA to transition from static three-year security authorizations to ongoing authorization processes. Xacta offers FISMA reporting capabilities, a configurable approval process for tracking and managing remediation plans, and a customizable process template interface for creation and workflow management.